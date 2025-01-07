iifl-logo-icon 1
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

63.28
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

14.96

32.43

40.25

37.02

yoy growth (%)

-53.85

-19.41

8.72

-18.09

Raw materials

-12.9

-26.36

-32.67

-28.78

As % of sales

86.21

81.29

81.17

77.75

Employee costs

-1.27

-1.94

-2.01

-1.98

As % of sales

8.52

5.98

5.01

5.37

Other costs

-1.46

-2.87

-3.07

-2.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.78

8.87

7.63

7.92

Operating profit

-0.67

1.24

2.48

3.31

OPM

-4.52

3.85

6.17

8.94

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.45

-0.5

-0.52

Interest expense

-0.96

-1.19

-1.58

-1.74

Other income

0.63

0.47

0

0.01

Profit before tax

-1.46

0.07

0.4

1.05

Taxes

-0.02

-0.03

-0.12

-0.26

Tax rate

1.78

-51.79

-31.2

-25.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.48

0.03

0.27

0.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.48

0.03

0.27

0.78

yoy growth (%)

-4,270.59

-87.15

-64.77

-23.25

NPM

-9.94

0.11

0.69

2.13

