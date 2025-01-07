Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.96
32.43
40.25
37.02
yoy growth (%)
-53.85
-19.41
8.72
-18.09
Raw materials
-12.9
-26.36
-32.67
-28.78
As % of sales
86.21
81.29
81.17
77.75
Employee costs
-1.27
-1.94
-2.01
-1.98
As % of sales
8.52
5.98
5.01
5.37
Other costs
-1.46
-2.87
-3.07
-2.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.78
8.87
7.63
7.92
Operating profit
-0.67
1.24
2.48
3.31
OPM
-4.52
3.85
6.17
8.94
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.45
-0.5
-0.52
Interest expense
-0.96
-1.19
-1.58
-1.74
Other income
0.63
0.47
0
0.01
Profit before tax
-1.46
0.07
0.4
1.05
Taxes
-0.02
-0.03
-0.12
-0.26
Tax rate
1.78
-51.79
-31.2
-25.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.48
0.03
0.27
0.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.48
0.03
0.27
0.78
yoy growth (%)
-4,270.59
-87.15
-64.77
-23.25
NPM
-9.94
0.11
0.69
2.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.