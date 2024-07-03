SPA Capital Services Ltd Summary

SPA Capital Services Limited was incorporated on July 20, 1984. The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Deposit Accepting Non Banking Financial Institution. It is engaged into providing Wealth Management and Financial Advisory services to institutions, corporate and individuals. With effect from February 07, 2019, the Equity Shares of the Company got listed on the BSE Limited (BSE). The Company acquired equity share equivalent to 40.2% of the issued and paid -up share capital of the SPA Investment Adviser Private Limited, an Associate Company on March 29, 2020, from the Promoter and other existing shareholders of the Associate Company. Pursuant to this acquisition, SPA Investment Adviser Private Limited became the Associate Company of the Company in 2019-20.In 2021-22, the Main object of the Company is to carry on Business activities of leasing and hire-purchase, to finance the industrial enterprises by way of lending and advancing money etc., to manage investment pools, mutual funds, issue of shares, stocks, securities, etc. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company - Non Deposit, vide registration no. B-14.00790. The Company is also registered as a Mutual Fund Distributor/Advisor and holding AMFI (The Association of Mutual Funds in India) Certification.