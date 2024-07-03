Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹164.15
Prev. Close₹160.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹164.15
Day's Low₹164.15
52 Week's High₹181.4
52 Week's Low₹54.8
Book Value₹54.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50.46
P/E111.77
EPS1.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.43
13.05
12.78
12.55
Net Worth
16.5
16.12
15.85
15.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
7.53
14.41
-63.35
21.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
21.08
16.56
16.38
30.95
32.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21.08
16.56
16.38
30.95
32.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.08
0.05
0.16
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sandeep Parwal
Director
Honey Parwal
Company Secretary
Sukhjit Kaur
Independent Director
Mahaveer Prasad Mundhra
Company Secretary
Manish Kumar
Independent Director
Sugeeta Upadhyay
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SPA Capital Services Ltd
Summary
SPA Capital Services Limited was incorporated on July 20, 1984. The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Deposit Accepting Non Banking Financial Institution. It is engaged into providing Wealth Management and Financial Advisory services to institutions, corporate and individuals. With effect from February 07, 2019, the Equity Shares of the Company got listed on the BSE Limited (BSE). The Company acquired equity share equivalent to 40.2% of the issued and paid -up share capital of the SPA Investment Adviser Private Limited, an Associate Company on March 29, 2020, from the Promoter and other existing shareholders of the Associate Company. Pursuant to this acquisition, SPA Investment Adviser Private Limited became the Associate Company of the Company in 2019-20.In 2021-22, the Main object of the Company is to carry on Business activities of leasing and hire-purchase, to finance the industrial enterprises by way of lending and advancing money etc., to manage investment pools, mutual funds, issue of shares, stocks, securities, etc. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company - Non Deposit, vide registration no. B-14.00790. The Company is also registered as a Mutual Fund Distributor/Advisor and holding AMFI (The Association of Mutual Funds in India) Certification.
The SPA Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹164.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SPA Capital Services Ltd is ₹50.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SPA Capital Services Ltd is 111.77 and 2.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SPA Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SPA Capital Services Ltd is ₹54.8 and ₹181.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SPA Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 193.70%, 6 Month at 161.71%, 3 Month at 30.75% and 1 Month at 50.91%.
