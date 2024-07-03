iifl-logo-icon 1
SPA Capital Services Ltd Share Price

164.15
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:17:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open164.15
  • Day's High164.15
  • 52 Wk High181.4
  • Prev. Close160.95
  • Day's Low164.15
  • 52 Wk Low 54.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E111.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value54.48
  • EPS1.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50.46
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SPA Capital Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

164.15

Prev. Close

160.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

164.15

Day's Low

164.15

52 Week's High

181.4

52 Week's Low

54.8

Book Value

54.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

50.46

P/E

111.77

EPS

1.44

Divi. Yield

0

SPA Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

SPA Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SPA Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:29 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.73%

Non-Promoter- 31.26%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SPA Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.43

13.05

12.78

12.55

Net Worth

16.5

16.12

15.85

15.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

7.53

14.41

-63.35

21.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

21.08

16.56

16.38

30.95

32.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21.08

16.56

16.38

30.95

32.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.08

0.05

0.16

0.03

SPA Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SPA Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sandeep Parwal

Director

Honey Parwal

Company Secretary

Sukhjit Kaur

Independent Director

Mahaveer Prasad Mundhra

Company Secretary

Manish Kumar

Independent Director

Sugeeta Upadhyay

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SPA Capital Services Ltd

Summary

SPA Capital Services Limited was incorporated on July 20, 1984. The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Deposit Accepting Non Banking Financial Institution. It is engaged into providing Wealth Management and Financial Advisory services to institutions, corporate and individuals. With effect from February 07, 2019, the Equity Shares of the Company got listed on the BSE Limited (BSE). The Company acquired equity share equivalent to 40.2% of the issued and paid -up share capital of the SPA Investment Adviser Private Limited, an Associate Company on March 29, 2020, from the Promoter and other existing shareholders of the Associate Company. Pursuant to this acquisition, SPA Investment Adviser Private Limited became the Associate Company of the Company in 2019-20.In 2021-22, the Main object of the Company is to carry on Business activities of leasing and hire-purchase, to finance the industrial enterprises by way of lending and advancing money etc., to manage investment pools, mutual funds, issue of shares, stocks, securities, etc. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company - Non Deposit, vide registration no. B-14.00790. The Company is also registered as a Mutual Fund Distributor/Advisor and holding AMFI (The Association of Mutual Funds in India) Certification.
Company FAQs

What is the SPA Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The SPA Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹164.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of SPA Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SPA Capital Services Ltd is ₹50.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SPA Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SPA Capital Services Ltd is 111.77 and 2.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SPA Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SPA Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SPA Capital Services Ltd is ₹54.8 and ₹181.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SPA Capital Services Ltd?

SPA Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 193.70%, 6 Month at 161.71%, 3 Month at 30.75% and 1 Month at 50.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SPA Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SPA Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.74 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.26 %

