SPA Capital Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

164.15
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR SPA Capital Services Ltd

SPA CAPT SER FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

7.53

14.41

-63.35

21.08

Other operating items

Operating

7.53

14.41

-63.35

21.08

Capital expenditure

-0.26

-1.27

0.97

0.02

Free cash flow

7.27

13.14

-62.38

21.11

Equity raised

25.96

27.6

27.98

30.62

Investing

-0.37

-0.2

0

0

Financing

35.37

11.21

-17.34

19.24

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

68.23

51.75

-51.74

70.97

