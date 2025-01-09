SPA Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.43
13.05
12.78
12.55
Net Worth
16.5
16.12
15.85
15.62
Minority Interest
Debt
24.47
21.73
23.67
23.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.09
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
40.97
37.94
39.53
38.7
Fixed Assets
0.55
0.56
0.69
0.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.8
4.35
4.89
4.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.37
0.3
0.31
0.31
Networking Capital
15.13
-1.49
1.06
-0.88
Inventories
14.69
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.36
1.6
1.51
1.91
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.21
1.12
1.95
2.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.92
-2.72
-0.58
-3.48
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.21
-1.49
-1.82
-1.43
Cash
0.16
0.2
0.22
0.27
Total Assets
26.01
3.92
7.17
5.42
