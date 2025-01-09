iifl-logo-icon 1
SPA Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

173
(1.35%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.43

13.05

12.78

12.55

Net Worth

16.5

16.12

15.85

15.62

Minority Interest

Debt

24.47

21.73

23.67

23.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.09

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

40.97

37.94

39.53

38.7

Fixed Assets

0.55

0.56

0.69

0.83

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.8

4.35

4.89

4.89

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.37

0.3

0.31

0.31

Networking Capital

15.13

-1.49

1.06

-0.88

Inventories

14.69

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.36

1.6

1.51

1.91

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.21

1.12

1.95

2.12

Sundry Creditors

-0.92

-2.72

-0.58

-3.48

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.21

-1.49

-1.82

-1.43

Cash

0.16

0.2

0.22

0.27

Total Assets

26.01

3.92

7.17

5.42

