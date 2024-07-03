SPA Capital Services Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
13.38
7.7
11.11
5.45
9.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.38
7.7
11.11
5.45
9.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.04
0.04
0.04
Total Income
13.38
7.7
11.15
5.49
9.9
Total Expenditure
13.12
7.26
10.7
5.1
9.52
PBIDT
0.27
0.44
0.45
0.39
0.38
Interest
0.27
0.12
0.15
0.17
0.22
PBDT
-0.01
0.32
0.3
0.22
0.17
Depreciation
0.06
0.07
0.08
0.09
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.09
0.06
-0.05
0.04
0.02
Deferred Tax
-0.17
0
0.08
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.2
0.18
0.19
0.09
0.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.39
0.26
0.31
0.13
0.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.39
0.26
0.31
0.13
0.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.28
0.83
1.02
0.28
0.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.01
5.71
4.05
7.15
3.85
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
1.49
2.33
1.71
1.65
0.4
