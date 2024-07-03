iifl-logo-icon 1
SPA Capital Services Ltd Half Yearly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

13.38

7.7

11.11

5.45

9.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.38

7.7

11.11

5.45

9.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.04

0.04

0.04

Total Income

13.38

7.7

11.15

5.49

9.9

Total Expenditure

13.12

7.26

10.7

5.1

9.52

PBIDT

0.27

0.44

0.45

0.39

0.38

Interest

0.27

0.12

0.15

0.17

0.22

PBDT

-0.01

0.32

0.3

0.22

0.17

Depreciation

0.06

0.07

0.08

0.09

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.09

0.06

-0.05

0.04

0.02

Deferred Tax

-0.17

0

0.08

0

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

0.2

0.18

0.19

0.09

0.04

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.39

0.26

0.31

0.13

0.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.39

0.26

0.31

0.13

0.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.28

0.83

1.02

0.28

0.27

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.01

5.71

4.05

7.15

3.85

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

1.49

2.33

1.71

1.65

0.4

