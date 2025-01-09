SPA Capital Services Ltd Management Discussions

<dhhead>MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT</dhhead>

The FY 2022-23 was the year where global uncertainties were rife. As the clouds of the pandemic decide to recede leaving a deep imprints, the war in Ukraine broke out in February 2022. Prices of food, fuel and fertilizer rose sharply. As inflation rates accelerated, central banks of advanced countries scrambled to respond with monetary policy tightening. Many developing countries, particularly in the South Asian region, faced severe economic stress as the combination of weaker currencies, higher import prices, the rising cost of living and a stronger dollar, making debt servicing more expensive, proved too much to handle. In the second half of 2022, there was a respite for governments and households. Commodity prices peaked and then declined.

For India, 2022 was special. It marked the 75th year of Indias Independence from the inglorious imperialism. As India enters its Arnrit Kaal, the 25-year journey towards its centenary as a modern, independent nation and regain its lost glory. India is now the worlds fifth largest economy, measured in current dollars. And, destined to be one of the leaders of this age. Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is releasing in Press Note dated August 31, 2023 the estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the April-June quarter (Ql) of 2023-24, both at Constant (2011-12) and Current Prices Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Ql 2023-24 is estimated to attain a level of ^ 40.37 lakh crore, as against ^ 37.44 lakh crore in Ql 2022-23, showing a growth of 7.8 percent as compared to 13.1 percent in Ql 2022-23. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in Ql 1 2023-24 is estimated at ^ 70.67 lakh crore, as against ? 65.42 lakh crore in Ql 2022-23, showing a

growth of 8.0 percent as compared to 27.7 percent in Ql 2022-23. Indias GDP has reached $3.75 trillion in 2023, from around $2 trillion in 2014 Economic Survey 2022-23 states the rise in consumer prices has slowed considerably. The annual rate of inflation is below 6 per cent. Wholesale prices are rising at a rate below 5 per cent. The export of goods and services in the first nine months of the financial year 2022-23(April - December) is up 16 per cent compared to the same period in 2021-22. Although.the high oil price this year compared to last inflated Indias import bill and caused the merchandise trade deficit to balloon, concerns over the current account deficit and its financing have ebbed as the year rolled on. Foreign exchange reserve levels are comfortable and external debt is low.

. Policies pursued carefully and consciously have ensured that the recovery is robust and sustainable. During the year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised interest rates swiftly to prevent the second- round effects of the inflation shock from commodities from affecting economic activity. That played a big part in the relative stability of the Indian rupee against the US dollar in a year of dollar strength. The use of technology has enhanced the quality of life for citizens to ensure the reach of social sector schemes to intended beneficiaries, especially during the pandemic. The transformations in the lives of • the citizens happening through the Aspirational Districts Programme, Direct Benefit Transfers, use of Aadhaar and various initiatives in the education, health and basic infrastructure availability is enormous making individual self reliant.

It is befitting that during Indias Ararit Kaal, it assumed the Presidency of G-20 nations in December 2022. Global problems need global solutions, and global solutions require collaboration and cooperation. Based on the theme of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future",

, India’s G20 Presidency aims to achieve co-ordinated solutions to key issues of global concern. The Presidency is a platform for India to share its success stories with the global community, especially the manner in which Digital Public Infrastructure has supported an inclusive people-centric growth paradigm. In short, the G20 Presidency is an opportunity for India to bind an otherwise fragmented global order.

1. Opportunities and Threats

(a) Opportunities

Indias mutual fund (MF) industry is on a high, but need sustained thrust; while ample opportunities are knocking at the door, its equally concerned with the numerous challenges. It is beautifully put by Roy T. Bennett "When things do not go your way, remember that every challenge -every adversity - contains within it the seeds of opportunity and growth."

? Low mutual fund penetration

The mutual fund industry registering a growth by over 20 per cent, it has only 2 crore investors. The numbers indicate the huge opportunity lying ahead. While the industry is making inroads into the remote areas, there needs to be much more feet on the street in terms of distributors and use of infrastructure of banks, small finance banks, self help groups, and India Post to ensure last mile integration with investors of the B-30 cities.

? Rising middle class incomes

Middle class population in India has increased manifold. While 2005, one in 15 households were considered upper middle class, by 2018 it moved to one in five households. Today, India has 6.1 crore upper middle class households with disposable income. However, only 2 crore choose to invest in mutual funds. How to tap in the remaining four crore? Probably, a new kind of marketing strategy can be the answer.

? Move to market-linked products

The chart below shows that there is movement from physical (gold, real estate) to financial assets. There is also a shift from traditional products to market-linked ones. Today, people realise that with rising expenses and declining interest rates, some level of market risk is a must, and this is best taken via products like mutual funds.

? Millennial s and retirees, two ends of the age spectrum

Millennials form a third of our population. According to a Deloitte report they contribute 70 per cent of total household income and account for 46 per cent of the workforce. It is accepted wisdom that the young want much more than just monetary compensation for their work.

However, with the proportion of senior citizens increasing, India will have INR 3.5 crore such individuals by 2030. With increasing life expectancy, lack of social security, rising medical expenses,

senior citizens need solutions that not only beat inflation, but also support their golden years. The opportunity lies in offering accumulation solutions to millennials and decumulalion solutions to seniors, both of, which mutual funds are well suited to do.

? Fixed income products

Mutual funds have played a key role in developing India’s debt market and have emerged as a key source of funding. However, despite the variety of fixed income products, investors have shown preference for equity funds vis-a-vis debt funds. This makes the debt-side largely untapped.

(b) Threats

? Shifting from awareness to education

¦ The industry spends two basis points or about Rs.500 crore per annum on investors education. 50 per cent of which was via AMFIs pretty successful Mutual Funds Sahi Hai campaign. However, need of the hour is to transform mutual funds from a push to a pull product For example, adding financial investment [mutual funds) in high-school or college curriculum. Such efforts will help in instilling the habit of early savings. Mutual funds are one of the most buzzing investment options among millennials these days.

? Need for more distributors

There is a need for far more distributors and advisors to spread the message of investing in mutual funds far and wide. Indians are usually risk averse and lacks sound financial literacy, thus refrain from investing in market-linked products owing to a lack of understanding.To address this, we need an army of well-trained financial advisors who can help educate investors about modern investment tools such as mutual funds.

? Mutual Funds will have a tough job to maintain the growth in SIP accounts

Many new investors that have participated in the markets through mutual fund SIPs over the last few years haven’t seen any extended bearish phase of the market, if the markets fail to generate attractive returns even in 2023, some investors might consider discontinuing their SIPs. Along with Slow Processes another disadvantage is the Lock-in Period that Locks you in. Thats the real challenge mutual fund houses may have to deal with this year.

? Simplified operational processes

While the mutual fund industry has made significant strides in standardising processes, but few challenges still remain: such as a simplified KYC to make on boarding hassle-free; making Aadhar inter-changeable with PAN; and allowing investments on the basis ofBank KYC’.

2. Segment-wise or product-wise performance of the Company

The business activities of the Company is engaged in one segment (i.e. Financial Services) only, hence segment wise reporting is not required to be given.

3. Outlook

The MF industry continued to make new highs on multiple counts in 2022, riding a shift in the preference of Indian investors for traditional debt products such as fixed deposit. MF penetration also increased, catalysed by incentivisation and efficient use of technology. Rightly said by Crisil Research Industry growing, SIP by SIP .

¦ The MF industrys asset under management (AUM) grew more than five times over the past 10 years as of March 2023. The AUM grew from Rs 7.01 trillion in March 2013 to Rs 39.42 trillion on March 31, 2023, the AMFI data shows. Individual investors, including high-net individuals (HNIs), held mutual funds worth Rs 23.27 lakh crore as of March 2023, up 11.80 per cent from a year ago.

In the year ended March 2023, investments in equity-oriented schemes, including equity and balanced funds, by individual investors rose by 13 per cent compared to a 0.16 per cent increase in debt-oriented schemes.

In addition, liquid or money-market mutual funds saw a 30 per cent increase, while exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and fund-of-funds (FoFs) saw about 21 per cent growth in the same period, according to AMFI data. Indian Mutual Funds have currently about 6.81 crore (68.1 million) SIP accounts through which investors regularly invest in Indian Mutual Fund schemes. SIP Contribution saw a rise from ? 1,24,566 crore to ^ 1,55,972 crore. this figure is testimony to the growing investing resilience of retail investors despite volatile markets

During April-November 2022, Mutual Funds witnessed significantly lower net inflows than last year. However, during the same period, some schemes comprising growth/equity oriented schemes and solution-oriented schemes observed significantly higher inflows than in the previous year.

On the other hand, income/debt-oriented schemes and hybrid schemes recorded outflows compared to inflows in the same period of the previous year. Outflows from liquid funds and hybrid schemes were mainly affected by increasing interest rate cycles, liquidity requirements and advance tax commitments by corporates. Despite that, the mutual fund industry’s assets under management (AuM) increased by 8.1 per cent at the end of November 2022 on YoY basis, thanks to the market performance.

The resilience of the domestic financial system is reflected in the healthy balance sheet of banks, stronger capital levels of NBFCs and robust growth in the AuM of domestic mutual funds. Buoyant demand for bank credit and early signs of a revival in the investment cycle are benefiting from improving asset quality, a return to profitability and resilient capital and liquidity buffers.

¦ The significant growth in the Mutual fund industry is due to three major trends - the increasing utilization of digital platforms, a rise in investors risk appetite, and the availability of advisory services. These trends have also contributed to the notable increase in the share of adults with bank accounts, which rose significantly which in turn resulted in higher household savings and increased investments in capital market products such as mutual funds.

Individual investors in MFs have mostly preferred the equity side (86% of their investments) and shied away from the debt segment due to lack of understanding and competition from traditional fixed-income products. Therefore, it is important for the MF industry to educate investors about the opportunities on the debt side. MFs are on a strong footing, and we have plenty of reason to believe the products and services offered by the industry would see rapid uptake in coming years.

4. Risks and Concerns

Risk Management is the continuous process of systematically identifying, quantifying, prioritizing and responding to all risks and opportunities that can affect the achievement of the Company’s strategic and annual objectives. Accordingly the risk Management Policy of the company elaborates the various methods in identification, assessment, monitoring and mitigation of various risks that the company may face in its business. The company’s objective is to achieve a balance between acceptable levels of risk and reward in effectively managing its operational, financial, business and other risks.

5. Internal control systems and their adequacy

An effective internal control mechanism is imperative to good corporate governance. The Company has put in place robust internal control systems and procedures in line with the scale of operations and business to ensure timely and accurate recording of financial transactions and adherence to applicable accounting standards; optimum utilization and safety of assets; compliance with applicable laws & regulations; and an effective management information system & reviews of other systems. The Company also has in place well-defined organizational structures to facilitate clearly established roles and responsibilities for effective discharge of duties in a smooth manner.

6. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance

Our revenues primarily consist of revenue from sale of securities, brokerage income from distribution of Mutual Fund and other financial products, income from interest and dividend.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, the Company had served a letter to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) pertaining to voluntarily surrender of Certificate of Registration "CoR" of NBFC- ND (Reg No. B-14.00790). But as Covid situation recedes and NBFC Sector is regaining with emerging market economy, NBFCs could absorb the shocks of the pandemic. Company proposes to or withdrawn the application for voluntary surrender with immediate effect. An application submitted with RBI for the aforesaid purpose. Company shall continue to hold the license/ Certificate of. Registration "CoR" as Non-Deposit accepting Non-Banking Financial Company and it shall continue to undertake the Business of Non-Banking Financial Institution under our Certificate of Registration no. B-14.00790.

During the year, the brokerage Income has decreased from Rs. 153,754,763 /- in the Financial Year 2021-22 to Rs. 147,989,055 in the Financial Year 2022-23.

It is submitted further that company has recorded Profit before tax of Rs. 3,468,036 in the Financial Year 2022-23 as compared to Rs. 3,443,849 /- in the Financial Year 2021-22.

7. Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed

Employees are our vital and most valuable assets. We have created a favorable work environment that encourages innovation and meritocracy. It is important for us that organization culture and organization strategy are well aligned. Over a period we have developed a strong culture of transparency through constant employee communication and have developed strong performance management practices wherein best class rewards and recognition systems are deployed. We have also set up a scalable recruitment and human resources management process which enables us to attract and retain high caliber employees.

8. Cautionary Statement

It is, forever, a work in progress, just like the economy. The statements describing the Companys outlook, estimates or predictions may be forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied, since the Companys operations are influenced by external or internal factors. Your Company closely monitors all major developments likely to affect the operations and will respond to meet the potential threats and to gain from any possible opportunities.