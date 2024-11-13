Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SPA Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results/Statements For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 30, 33 and 52 read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India [Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations) (as amended from time to time), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on today i.e. 13th November, 2024 have, inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the the Company for the half year and Quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

SPA Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SPA Capital Services Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results on Consolidated basis along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors held on 12.10.2024 This has reference to our letter dated October 9, 2024 giving notice of the Board Meeting to consider and approve th e Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30 th June, 2024 upon query received from BSE Limited under Regulation -33. In t his rega rd , we had submitted reply & clarification with BSE Limited . On 11/10/2024, our submission is accept ed by SSE Limited . Hence, Company is not required to submit consolidated financial Results f or the quarter ended Jun e 30,2024 as it is not applicable for the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and onwards.The Board Meeting commenced at 10:00 A.M . and concluded at 11 :00 A.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India [Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on September 05, 2024 which commenced at 11:00 AM and concluded at 3:30 PM have, inter-alia, considered and approved the Business item as attached.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

SPA Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results(both on Standalone and Consolidated basis) along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company For the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

SPA Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results / Financial Statements (both on Standalone and Consolidated basis) along with Audit Report of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 30, 33 and 52 read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India [Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on today i.e. May 29, 2024 have, inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results/Financial Statements of the Company along with audit report for the Last quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024, which has been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. In this regard, Please find the said audited financial Results/Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Audit Report(s) thereon, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s Dhana & Associates, enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulations 30, 33 and 52 read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations) (as amended from time to time), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29.05.2024 have, inter alia, approved the Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31.03.2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024