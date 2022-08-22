Sparkling India Finshares Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.39
-0.16
0.11
0.51
Net Worth
3.61
3.84
4.11
4.51
Minority Interest
Debt
0.64
1.1
1.07
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.25
4.94
5.18
4.54
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.27
4.29
4.29
4.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.02
0.63
0.82
0.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.1
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.11
0.73
0.9
0.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
0
-0.02
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.1
-0.06
-0.13
Cash
0
0.02
0.07
0.02
Total Assets
4.25
4.94
5.18
4.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.