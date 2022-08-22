iifl-logo-icon 1
Sparkling India Finshares Ltd Balance Sheet

28.05
(-3.11%)
Aug 22, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.39

-0.16

0.11

0.51

Net Worth

3.61

3.84

4.11

4.51

Minority Interest

Debt

0.64

1.1

1.07

0.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.25

4.94

5.18

4.54

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.27

4.29

4.29

4.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.02

0.63

0.82

0.09

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.1

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.11

0.73

0.9

0.12

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

0

-0.02

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.11

-0.1

-0.06

-0.13

Cash

0

0.02

0.07

0.02

Total Assets

4.25

4.94

5.18

4.55

