SectorFinance
Open₹28.95
Prev. Close₹28.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹28.95
Day's Low₹28.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹7.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.22
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.39
-0.16
0.11
0.51
Net Worth
3.61
3.84
4.11
4.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.23
0.77
0.05
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Cheruku Sagarika
Independent Director
Gandikota Yadagiri
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Karununga Rudra Pradeepta
Addtnl Independent Director
Dasari Praveen
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sparkling India Finshares Ltd
Summary
Sparkling (India) Finshares Limited is a RBI registered Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) incorporated on 19 October 1994. The Company undertakes the business of leasing, finance, hire purchase, trading and to lease operation of all kinds, purchasing, selling hiring or letting on hire of all kind of equipments. It advances loans in cash or kind related to business, trade, profession or otherwise, tangible or intangible, real or nominal, freehold or leasehold. Moreover, it carries the business of housing finance and as such to undertake financing either wholly or partially, of flats, houses, buildings, etc. In FY14, the equity shares of the Company were listed on Delhi Stock Exchange Limited (DSE), however, SEBI vide its Order No. WTM/PS/45/MRD/DSA/NOV/2014 dated November 19, 2014, has withdrawn the recognition granted to the Delhi Stock Exchange Limited.During the year 2015-16, the Company invested funds in various securities in the ordinary course of business.During the year 2017-18, the company provided loan to the borrowers, however the Company also had investments.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
