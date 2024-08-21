iifl-logo-icon 1
Sparkling India Finshares Ltd Share Price

28.05
(-3.11%)
Aug 22, 2022|03:02:06 PM

Sparkling India Finshares Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

28.95

Prev. Close

28.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

28.95

Day's Low

28.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

7.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.22

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sparkling India Finshares Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sparkling (India) Finshares Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sparkling (India) Finshares Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:04 AM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.98%

Non-Promoter- 93.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 93.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sparkling India Finshares Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.39

-0.16

0.11

0.51

Net Worth

3.61

3.84

4.11

4.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.23

0.77

0.05

0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sparkling India Finshares Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sparkling India Finshares Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Cheruku Sagarika

Independent Director

Gandikota Yadagiri

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Karununga Rudra Pradeepta

Addtnl Independent Director

Dasari Praveen

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sparkling India Finshares Ltd

Summary

Sparkling (India) Finshares Limited is a RBI registered Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) incorporated on 19 October 1994. The Company undertakes the business of leasing, finance, hire purchase, trading and to lease operation of all kinds, purchasing, selling hiring or letting on hire of all kind of equipments. It advances loans in cash or kind related to business, trade, profession or otherwise, tangible or intangible, real or nominal, freehold or leasehold. Moreover, it carries the business of housing finance and as such to undertake financing either wholly or partially, of flats, houses, buildings, etc. In FY14, the equity shares of the Company were listed on Delhi Stock Exchange Limited (DSE), however, SEBI vide its Order No. WTM/PS/45/MRD/DSA/NOV/2014 dated November 19, 2014, has withdrawn the recognition granted to the Delhi Stock Exchange Limited.During the year 2015-16, the Company invested funds in various securities in the ordinary course of business.During the year 2017-18, the company provided loan to the borrowers, however the Company also had investments.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sparkling India Finshares Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

