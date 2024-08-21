Sparkling India Finshares Ltd Summary

Sparkling (India) Finshares Limited is a RBI registered Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) incorporated on 19 October 1994. The Company undertakes the business of leasing, finance, hire purchase, trading and to lease operation of all kinds, purchasing, selling hiring or letting on hire of all kind of equipments. It advances loans in cash or kind related to business, trade, profession or otherwise, tangible or intangible, real or nominal, freehold or leasehold. Moreover, it carries the business of housing finance and as such to undertake financing either wholly or partially, of flats, houses, buildings, etc. In FY14, the equity shares of the Company were listed on Delhi Stock Exchange Limited (DSE), however, SEBI vide its Order No. WTM/PS/45/MRD/DSA/NOV/2014 dated November 19, 2014, has withdrawn the recognition granted to the Delhi Stock Exchange Limited.During the year 2015-16, the Company invested funds in various securities in the ordinary course of business.During the year 2017-18, the company provided loan to the borrowers, however the Company also had investments.