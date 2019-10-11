To,

The Members of Sparkling (India) Finshares Limited

The Directors hereby present their Annual Report together with the audited financial statements for the Financial Year (FY) ended 31 March, 2019.

BACKGROUND

The Company is a Non Deposit Accepting Non-Banking Finance Company ("NBFC"), holding a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI").

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

With the expected positive momentum in the Indian economy, the Company is focused on growth and achieving profitability along with a renewed commitment to enhance quality and customer service and to reduce costs. Innovations, investment and positive modifications are expected in the near future, boosting the Companys revenues. Together with forward looking strategy, the Company is also focusing extensively on expanding the business and operational improvements through various strategic projects for operational excellence and cost cutting initiatives.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY/HIGH LIGHTS/PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Amount in Rs.) Standalone Particulars Current Year Previous Year 31st March, 2019 31st March, 2018 Income from operations 3,04,278 10,20,141 Other Income - - Total Income 3,04,278 10,20,141 Total Expenditure 25,86,785 36,71,514 Profit/(loss) before tax 22,82,507 26,51,373 Less : Provision for taxation (i) Current Year - - (ii) Earlier Year Adjustment - - (iii) Deferred Tax (4,049) (2,691) Profit/(loss) of the Year (4,049) (2,691)

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The revenue from operations for the year ended 31st March, 2019 stood at Rs. 3,04,278/- as compared to Rs. 10,20,141/- for the previous year ending 31st March, 2018.

The loss before tax for the year ended 31st March, 2019 stood at Rs. 22,82,507/- as compared to loss of Rs. 27,29,373 for the year ending 31st March, 2018. The Loss after Tax stood at Rs. 22,78,459/- for the year ending 31st March, 2019 as compared to loss of Rs. 27,26,682/- for the previous year.

Your Directors are in hope of increasing the revenue of the Company in the future.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Company has not transferred not any amount required under Section 45-IC of RBI Act, 1934 to the Statutory Reserve as the Company in huge losses.

DIVIDEND

In view of need to conserve the resources of the company for the future growth, your Companys Directors do not recommend any dividend to the shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2018-19.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

In the opinion of the Board, there has been no material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

CAPITAL PROJECTS

The Company was not working on any kind of capital projects for the financial year 2018 - 19.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY/TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION/FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

Company has limited scope for undertaking energy conservation exercises, but nevertheless continues to emphasize work practices that result in conservation of energy. At the offices of your Company, special emphasis is placed on installation of energy-efficient lighting devices, use of natural light as best as possible, and adoption of effective procedures for conservation of electricity, water, paper and other materials that consume natural resources.

B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

Company did not absorb any new Technology during the financial year.

C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTGO:

There was no foreign exchange inflow or Outflow during the year under review.

ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY

The Company conducts various promotional activities relate do Safety, Health & Environment during National safety week, Road safety week & Fire service day. Quiz & poster contest, live demonstration of fire fighting techniques, domestic & household safety for the students of neighbouring schools, employees children and people residing in surrounding community are taken up during those days.

As part of the safety performances following parameters were considered:

• Health & Safety Management systems

• Workers participation in Health & Safety

• Health & Safety Training

• Work Permit, tag out & lockout systems

• Internal & External Safety auditing, review process

• Promotion of safety & health at workplace

• Community awareness programs

• Safety of the contract workers

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Cordial and conducive working conditions prevailed amongst the Company employees and the contract vendors.

EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of The Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the extract of the Annual Return as on 31st March, 2019 is enclosed as Annexure "1" to the Directors Report.

As a green initiative, a copy of the Annual Return has been hosted on the website of the Company at http://www.sparklingfinshares.com/.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Company had not entered into any contract/arrangement/ transaction with related parties which could be considered material. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Accordingly, particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 is not applicable.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up equity share capital as on March 31, 2019 was Rs. 4,00,05,000.00/-. There was no public issue, rights issue, bonus issue or preferential issue etc. during the year. The Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights, sweat equity shares nor has it granted any stock options.

LISTING OF SECURITIES

The 40,00,500 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company are listed on BSE Limited and the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited.

The Annual listing fees for the year 2018-19 have been paid to both the Stock Exchanges.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) read with Rule 11(2) of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, the loan made, guarantee given or security provided in the ordinary course of business by a Non- Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India are exempt from the applicability of provisions of Section 186 of the Act. The details of Loans, Corporate Guarantees and Investments made during the year under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in notes to the financial statements.

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY AND DISCLOSURES ON REMUNERATION

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection, appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and employees in the Senior Management. In accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Act, the Board of Directors has adopted a Policy on Board Diversity and Director Attributes and the Remuneration Policy. The Policy on Board Diversity and Director Attributes has been framed to encourage diversity of thought, experience, knowledge, perspective, age and gender in the Board. The Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and all other employees is aligned to the philosophy on the commitment of fostering a culture of leadership with trust. The Policy aims to ensure that the level and composition of the remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and all other employees is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate them to successfully run the Company.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Risk Management Policy identifies, communicate and manage risks across the organization. The policy also ensures that responsibilities have been appropriately delegated for risk management. Key Risk and mitigation measures are provided in the Management Discussion and Analysis annexed as Annexure 3 to the Annual Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 has established a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns to the management viz. instances of unethical behaviour, actual or suspected, fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy. The Company has also formulated a Whistle Blower Policy ("Policy") which provides for adequate safeguard against victimization of persons and has a provision for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. The Company has not denied any person from having access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (‘CSR)

Pursuant to provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under, the criteria for companying with the CSR activity does not applicable to the Company throughout the year.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 27 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 25(7) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company organizes familiarization programme for Independent Directors as and when required.

During the year the Meetings of the Independent Directors were held on 25th March, 2019 without the attendance of non-independent directors and members of the Management, inter alia, to discuss the following:

• Reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole;

• Reviewed the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of the Executive and Non-Executive Directors; and

• Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Section 134, 178 and Sch. IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the following performance evaluations were carried out;

a. Performance evaluation of the Board, Chairman and non-Independent Directors by the Independent Directors;

b. Performance evaluation of the Board, its committees and Independent Directors by the Board of Directors; and

c. Performance evaluation of every director by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

COMPLIANCE

The Company has complied and continues to comply with all the applicable regulations, circulars and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Stock Exchange(s), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) etc.

The Company has generally complied with all applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Companies Act, 2013, Listing Agreement executed with the Stock Exchanges, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable rules/regulations/guidelines issued from time to time.

RBI GUIDELINES

As a Non Deposit taking Non-Banking Finance Company, your Company always aims to operate in compliance with applicable RBI laws and regulations and employs its best efforts towards achieving the same.

THE DETAILS OF DIRECTORS OR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL WHO WERE APPOINTED OR HAVE RESIGNED DURING THE PERIOD

S. No. Name Designation Date of Appointment/Cessa tion Reason 1. Ms Teena Rani Company Secretary 13.02.2019 Resignation 2. Mr. Karununga Rudra Pradeepta Additional Director 04.05.2019 Appointment 3. Mr. Dasari Praveen Additional Director 04.05.2019 Appointment 4. Mr. Karununga Rudra Pradeepta Director 27.09.2018 Change in Designation 5 Mr. Dasari Praveen Director 27.09.2018 Change in Designation

BOARD MEETINGS:

The agenda and Notice for the Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. During the year under review, Six Board meetings were held on 04th May, 2018, 25th May, 2018, 13th August, 2018, 17th August, 2018, 14th November, 2018 and 13th February, 2019. Details of attendance of board meetings by Directors are as follows:

Name of the Director Nos. of meetings attended Ms. Cheruka Sagarika 6 Mr. Gandikota Yadagiri 6 Mr. Karununga Rudra Pradeepta 6 Mr. Dasari Praveen 6

The necessary quorum was present in all the meetings. The intervening gap between any two meetings was not more than one hundred and twenty days as prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee comprises of three directors namely: Ms. Cheruka Sagarika, Mr. Ganikota Yadagiri and Mr. Karununga Rudra Pradeepta.

Name of the Member Nos. of meetings attended Cheruka Sagarika 5 Ganikota Yadagiri 5 Karununga Rudra Pradeepta 5

During the year under review Five Audit Committee Meetings were held on 25th May, 2018, 13th August, 2018, 17th August, 2018, 14th November, 2018, and 13th February, 2019 and all the recommendations of the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of three directors namely: Ms. Cheruka Sagarika, Mr. Ganikota Yadagiri and Mr. Karununga Rudra Pradeepta.

Name of the Member Nos. of meetings attended Cheruka Sagarika 2 Ganikota Yadagiri 2 Karununga Rudra Pradeepta 2

During the year under review, five Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting was held on 04th May, 2018 and 13th February, 2019.

STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Stakeholder Relationship Committee comprises of three directors namely: Ms. Cheruka Sagarika, Mr. Ganikota Yadagiri and Mr. Karununga Rudra Pradeepta.

Name of the Member Nos. of meetings attended Cheruka Sagarika 4 Ganikota Yadagiri 4 Karununga Rudra Pradeepta 4

During the year under review four Stakeholder Relationship Committee Meeting was held on 10th May, 2019, 05th July, 2018, 05th October, 2018 and 05th January, 2019

FIXED DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted fixed deposits in the past or during the year.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant material orders passed by the courts/regulators or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company, which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and till the date of this annual report.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has adequate systems of internal control in place, which is commensurate with its size and the nature of its operations. The Company has designed and put in place adequate Standard Operating Procedures and Limits of Authority Manuals for conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, safeguarding its assets, prevention and detection of fraud and errors, accuracy and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In due compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole was evaluated, taking into account the views of directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors, at which the performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors was discussed.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per Regulation 15 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Obligations Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the provisions of Chapter IV of the said Listing Regulations, 2015, the Compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in Regulations 17, [17A,] 18, 19, 20, 21,22, 23, 24, 24A, 25, 26, 27and clauses (b) to (i) of sub regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V shall not be mandatory, for the time being, in respect of the following class of companies:

• The listed entity having Paid up Equity Share Capital not exceeding Rs.10 Crore and Net Worth not exceeding Rs. 25 Crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year;

• The Listed Entity which has listed its specified securities on the SME Exchange. Since the Company is neither listed exclusively on the SME Exchange nor its paid-up share capital and net-worth exceeds the prescribed threshold limits therefore, Regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub regulation (2) of regulation 46 are not applicable on the Company.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

As per section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under, M/s. Sushil Lal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company earlier. The Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by the Statutory Auditors.

During the year under review, there were no frauds reported by the auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

COST AUDIT

As per the Cost Audit Orders, Cost Audit is not applicable to the Companys for the FY 2018-19.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Ms. Kajal Goyal, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2018-19 is enclosed as Annexure 2 to this Directors Report.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT

The Secretarial Auditor remarks are self-explanatory and do not require any clarification from the Board. Further, the observation describes about the delay in compliance that was due to inadvertent reasons and the same shall be taken care of in the near future.

DISCLOSURE AS PER SECTION 22 OF THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

As per provisions of Section 4 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, your Company has constituted an Internal Complaints Committee for redressal of complaints against sexual harassment. There were no complaints/cases filed/pending with the Company during the year.

CORPORATE POLICY

We seek to promote and follow the highest level of ethical standards in our business transactions. The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are available on the website of the Company viz. http://www.sparklingfinshares.com.

The Policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and updated on the basis of need and new Compliance.

The Key Policies are as follows:

Name of the Policy Brief Description WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY (VIGIL MECHANISM) This policy has been established with a view to provide a tool to Directors and Employees of the Company to report to Management genuine concerns including unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the code or the policy. The Policy also provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of Director(s)/Employee(s) who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY The Board has on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee framed and adopted a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and their remuneration. POLICY FOR DETERMINING OF MATERIAL INFORMATION The Objective of this policy is to outline the guidelines to be followed by the Company for consistent, transparent and timely public disclosures of material information events/information and to ensure that such information is adequately disseminated to the stock Exchange(s) where the securities of the Company are listed in pursuance with the Regulations and to provide an overall governance framework for such determination of materiality POLICY OF PRESERVATION OF DOCUMENTS This policy sets the Standards for classifying, managing and storing the records of the Company. The Purpose of this policy is to establish framework for effective records Management and the process for Subsequent archival of such records TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF APPOINTMENT OFINDEPENDENT DIRECTOR This has prescribed the code of conduct terms and conditions of appointment of the Independent Directors, which are subject to the extant provisions of the applicable laws, including the Companies Act, 2013 ("2013 Act"). CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS This Code prescribes the guidelines for the Directors to conduct themselves in the highest degree of dignity, authencity and compliance standards. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION POLICY In compliance with the Listing Regulations, the Company has the policy for transactions with Related Parties (RPT Policy). During the year, the Company has revised its Policy on dealing with Materiality of Related Party Transactions, in accordance with the amendments to the applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations. The RPT Policy is available on the Company website RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY The policy describes the major risks faced by business and the system based approach for risk management, with the clear objectives of identification, evaluation, monitoring and minimisation of the identified risks POLICY ON FAMILIARIZATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS This policy has been formulated to familiarize the independent directors with the Company, the functions of the Company and specify their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company, etc., through various Programs

EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION SCHEME

During the year under review, your Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees.

RIGHTS ISSUE OF SHARES

During the year under review, no Right Issue was made in the financial year 2018-19.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanation obtained by us, your Directors make the following statements in terms of provisions of Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, and hereby confirm that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation material departures;

(b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the directors, have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(f) the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The information required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given below:

i) The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the financial year: Not Applicable since any Directors did not received remuneration during the financial year.

ii) The percentage increase in remuneration of each director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the financial year: Not Applicable there is no increase in the remuneration of Company Secretary and any Directors of the Company during the year. Further, any Directors did not received remuneration during the financial year.

iii) The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year: Not Applicable

iv) The number of permanent employees on the rolls of company: 3

v) Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration: Nil

vi) the key parameters for any variable component of remuneration availed by the directors: Nil

vii) affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the company: It is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid during the year is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 5 (2) & (3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OR MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

There is no directors/employees in the Company for which disclosure have to be made under the provisions of Rule 5 (2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration or Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

A. Details of Top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn:

Name & Designatio n Age (in Years) Remu nerati on per month Nature of Employment Qualification & Experience Date of commence ment of Employment Last Employment % of Equi ty Share held Whethe r related to Director or Manager Ms. Teena Rani Company Secretary 30 years 25000 Whole Time Company Secretary 19.03.2018 Sparkling Finshares (India) Limited Nil No Kancharla Mahidhar CEO 30 Years 30000 Whole Time Graduate 11.09.2017 One IT Solutions Nil No Badampuri Durag Rao CFO 28 Years 10000 Whole Time Post Graduate 11.09.2017 N.A. Nil No

Note: During the year under review, Ms. Teena Rani, Company Secretary of the Company had resigned w.e.f. 13.02.2019

B. Details of other employees under aforesaid Rules:

Nil.

C. Statement showing the name of every employee of the company, who

• if employed throughout the financial year, was in receipt of remuneration for that year which, in the aggregate, was not less than one crore and two lakh rupees; - None

• if employed for a part of the financial year, was in receipt of remuneration for any part of that year, at a rate which, in the aggregate, was not less than eight lakh and fifty thousand rupees per month;- None

• if employed throughout the financial year or part thereof, was in receipt of remuneration in that year which, in the aggregate, or as the case may be, at a rate which, in the aggregate, is in excess of that drawn by the managing director or whole-time director or manager and holds by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children, not less than two percent of the equity shares of the company.- None

GREEN INITIATIVES

Electronic copies of the Annual Report for the FY 2018-19 and the Notice of the AGM were sent to all the members whose email addresses are registered with the Company / Depository Participants. For members who have not registered their email address, physical copies are sent in the permitted mode.

