Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,462.55
|56.83
|5,78,598.6
|2,406
|1.71
|14,693
|216.94
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,532.55
|76.58
|2,44,177.62
|934.17
|1.27
|5,254.43
|34.65
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
1,639.2
|113.83
|2,13,004.27
|469.27
|0.15
|3,446.15
|54.45
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,362.25
|113.52
|1,39,333.7
|-700.91
|0
|2,007.49
|93.39
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,429
|62.74
|1,30,767.4
|530.15
|1.35
|3,862.93
|146.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.