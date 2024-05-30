iifl-logo-icon 1
Spectrum Foods Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

10.06
(-1.37%)
May 30, 2024

SPECTRUM FOODS LTD PARTLY PAIDUP PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,462.55

56.835,78,598.62,4061.7114,693216.94

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,532.55

76.582,44,177.62934.171.275,254.4334.65

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

1,639.2

113.832,13,004.27469.270.153,446.1554.45

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,362.25

113.521,39,333.7-700.9102,007.4993.39

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,429

62.741,30,767.4530.151.353,862.93146.45

Spectrum Food PP: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

