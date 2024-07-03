Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹9.75
Prev. Close₹10.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.45
Day's High₹10.69
Day's Low₹9.69
52 Week's High₹17.04
52 Week's Low₹9.69
Book Value₹10
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.51
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,462.55
|56.83
|5,78,598.6
|2,406
|1.71
|14,693
|216.94
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,532.55
|76.58
|2,44,177.62
|934.17
|1.27
|5,254.43
|34.65
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
1,639.2
|113.83
|2,13,004.27
|469.27
|0.15
|3,446.15
|54.45
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,362.25
|113.52
|1,39,333.7
|-700.91
|0
|2,007.49
|93.39
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,429
|62.74
|1,30,767.4
|530.15
|1.35
|3,862.93
|146.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Rajasthan -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
The Spectrum Foods Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spectrum Foods Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹19.51 Cr. as of 30 May ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Spectrum Foods Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 1.03 as of 30 May ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spectrum Foods Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spectrum Foods Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹9.69 and ₹17.04 as of 30 May ‘24
Spectrum Foods Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -39.79%.
