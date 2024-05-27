<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT </dhhead>

To the Members of Spectrum Foods Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Spectrum Foods Limited (‘the Company’) (“the Company”), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss, and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, profit & loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters (continued) Description of Key Audit Matter

Evaluation of tax positions

See note 30(a) to the standalone financial statements

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit No such matters -

Other Information

The Company’s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company’s annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors’ report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Management’s and Board of Directors’ Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements The Company’s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and cash flows statement of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors’ report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors’ use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors’ report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

Based on our examination, the company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except that the audit trail feature of BUSY software used by the company to maintain Books of Account records did not operate throughout the 2023-24.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors’ Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditor’s) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

The Company has not disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial statement and in its Notes to Accounts.

The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

There has been no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis- statement.

The no dividend paid by the Company during the current year in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. the Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed final dividend for the current year .

With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors’ Report under section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limits laid down under section 197 of the Act.

For M/s R.P.Khandelwal & Associates Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration No. 001795C) Sd/- R.P. Khandelwal Partner (Membership No.071002) Place: Jaipur Date: 27.05.2024 UDIN: 24071002BKDBLX5904

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date) With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors’ Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report the following:

(a) (A) The Company has not maintained proper records and registers showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment. (B) The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

According to the information and explanations given to us, The management of the Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years as explained by the management. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

The Company had immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee). Accordingly, clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is applicable. Proper records and registers has not maintained

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

(a) The Company is a manufacturing company; Accordingly, it holds physical inventories in the form of raw material and WIP and accordingly, clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us inventory has been physically verified by the management. No Stock registered and other related records has been maintained by the company. Quantitative Details of Purchase of raw material and material consumed has not verified by us.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in shares of other companies. As per the explanation provided to us. The Company had provided guarantees, Same is stated in the financial statement.

(A) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to subsidiaries as below:

Particulars Loans (Rs. In millions) Aggregate amount during the year- Subsidiary* NIL Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date-- Subsidiary* NIL

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, in the case of loans and advances in the nature of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans given.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loans granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over due’s of existing loans or advances in the nature of loans given to same parties.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has neither made any investments nor has it given loans or provided guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) and the Company has not provided any security as specified under Section 186 of the Act. Further, in our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in relation to loans given, guarantees provided and investments made.

The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the services provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017,

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues excluding GST, have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities;

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, other than GST, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues relating to GST, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Value Added Tax or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except as mentioned below:

Name of the statue ture of dues mount* Is. Iu millions Period to which the amount relates (Financial Year Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 34101 A.Y 18-19 Pending Before AO ..do.... ..do. 1260 A.Y 17-18 Pending before AO do.. ..do. 5344.50 A.Y 16-17 Pending before AO

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, as defined in the Act. The Company does hold investment in associate or joint venture (as defined in the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act).

(a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements and Notes to Accounts as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

Internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit has not been provided to us.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For: M/s R.P.Khandelwal & Associates Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration No. 001795C) Sd/- R.P. Khandelwal, Partner (Membership No.071002) Place: Jaipur UDIN: 24071002BKDBLX5904 Date: 27.05.2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Spectrum Foods Limited (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note”).

Management’s and Board of Directors’ Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Auditors’ Responsibility (continued)

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.