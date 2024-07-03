iifl-logo-icon 1
Spectrum Foods Ltd Share Price

30
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.58
  • Day's High34.58
  • 52 Wk High42.45
  • Prev. Close31.58
  • Day's Low29
  • 52 Wk Low 19.31
  • Turnover (lac)22.96
  • P/E157.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.61
  • EPS0.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)71.79
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Spectrum Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

34.58

Prev. Close

31.58

Turnover(Lac.)

22.96

Day's High

34.58

Day's Low

29

52 Week's High

42.45

52 Week's Low

19.31

Book Value

18.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

71.79

P/E

157.9

EPS

0.2

Divi. Yield

0

Spectrum Foods Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

Spectrum Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Spectrum Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.95%

Non-Promoter- 53.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Spectrum Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.85

4.85

4.85

4.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.53

-4.86

-5.24

-4.99

Net Worth

1.32

-0.01

-0.39

-0.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.26

8.79

8.05

8.45

yoy growth (%)

39.36

9.16

-4.73

60.81

Raw materials

-4.52

-0.86

-2.7

-2.63

As % of sales

36.91

9.78

33.61

31.15

Employee costs

-0.43

-0.5

-0.63

-0.76

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.74

0.14

-1.62

-1.76

Depreciation

-1.47

-1.72

-2.45

-2.57

Tax paid

-1.13

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.8

-0.1

0.08

-0.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.36

9.16

-4.73

60.81

Op profit growth

-46.62

63.51

-21.49

3.18

EBIT growth

-85.94

-645.15

288.65

-120.86

Net profit growth

-1,482.17

-108.4

-7.89

44.91

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Spectrum Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Spectrum Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Girdhar Gopal Saboo

Whole-time Director

Rakesh Godha

Director

Sangita Devi

Independent Director

Sushil Singh Rathore

Additional Director

Ravindra Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Sharma

Independent Director

GAJENDRA SINGH RATHORE

Additional Director

Kailash Chand Sharma

Additional Director

Gopal Kumawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Spectrum Foods Ltd

Summary

Spectrum Foods Limited was incorporated in 1994 with the express objective of setting up the largest Salt Refinery in North India. It is a leading B2B Salt and Spices Manufacturer. The Company is a leading producer of Industrial grade salt in 50 kg and 1000 kg Jumbo Bags with gallantry setup allowing for the seamless movement from salt packaging to automated loading onto large truck and trailers. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Phalodi, Rajasthan provides with logistical advantages relating to significantly reduced transport costs for those sourcing from North India, including Jammu & Kashmir. SFLs Captive Solar Power Plant with a capacity of 400 kWh powers total manufacturing energy needs, sourced from the grid. Furthermore the refinery built by highly experienced Salt Technologists from Switzerland is built on cutting-edge principles of chemical engineering, resulting in remarkably low consumption of utilities and delivering an exceptionally high purity of the final product.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Spectrum Foods Ltd share price today?

The Spectrum Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30 today.

What is the Market Cap of Spectrum Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spectrum Foods Ltd is ₹71.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Spectrum Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Spectrum Foods Ltd is 157.9 and 1.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Spectrum Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spectrum Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spectrum Foods Ltd is ₹19.31 and ₹42.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Spectrum Foods Ltd?

Spectrum Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.72%, 3 Years at 52.52%, 1 Year at 31.75%, 6 Month at 8.56%, 3 Month at 27.24% and 1 Month at 17.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Spectrum Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Spectrum Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.04 %

