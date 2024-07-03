SectorFMCG
Open₹34.58
Prev. Close₹31.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.96
Day's High₹34.58
Day's Low₹29
52 Week's High₹42.45
52 Week's Low₹19.31
Book Value₹18.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)71.79
P/E157.9
EPS0.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.85
4.85
4.85
4.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.53
-4.86
-5.24
-4.99
Net Worth
1.32
-0.01
-0.39
-0.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.26
8.79
8.05
8.45
yoy growth (%)
39.36
9.16
-4.73
60.81
Raw materials
-4.52
-0.86
-2.7
-2.63
As % of sales
36.91
9.78
33.61
31.15
Employee costs
-0.43
-0.5
-0.63
-0.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.74
0.14
-1.62
-1.76
Depreciation
-1.47
-1.72
-2.45
-2.57
Tax paid
-1.13
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.8
-0.1
0.08
-0.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.36
9.16
-4.73
60.81
Op profit growth
-46.62
63.51
-21.49
3.18
EBIT growth
-85.94
-645.15
288.65
-120.86
Net profit growth
-1,482.17
-108.4
-7.89
44.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Girdhar Gopal Saboo
Whole-time Director
Rakesh Godha
Director
Sangita Devi
Independent Director
Sushil Singh Rathore
Additional Director
Ravindra Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Sharma
Independent Director
GAJENDRA SINGH RATHORE
Additional Director
Kailash Chand Sharma
Additional Director
Gopal Kumawat
Reports by Spectrum Foods Ltd
Summary
Spectrum Foods Limited was incorporated in 1994 with the express objective of setting up the largest Salt Refinery in North India. It is a leading B2B Salt and Spices Manufacturer. The Company is a leading producer of Industrial grade salt in 50 kg and 1000 kg Jumbo Bags with gallantry setup allowing for the seamless movement from salt packaging to automated loading onto large truck and trailers. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Phalodi, Rajasthan provides with logistical advantages relating to significantly reduced transport costs for those sourcing from North India, including Jammu & Kashmir. SFLs Captive Solar Power Plant with a capacity of 400 kWh powers total manufacturing energy needs, sourced from the grid. Furthermore the refinery built by highly experienced Salt Technologists from Switzerland is built on cutting-edge principles of chemical engineering, resulting in remarkably low consumption of utilities and delivering an exceptionally high purity of the final product.
The Spectrum Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spectrum Foods Ltd is ₹71.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Spectrum Foods Ltd is 157.9 and 1.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spectrum Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spectrum Foods Ltd is ₹19.31 and ₹42.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Spectrum Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.72%, 3 Years at 52.52%, 1 Year at 31.75%, 6 Month at 8.56%, 3 Month at 27.24% and 1 Month at 17.44%.
