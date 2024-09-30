Annual Report Containing Notice for the Financial Year 2023-24 1.Declaration of voting results by Chairman. 2.Consolidated Scrutinizers Report by Mr. Vinod Kumar Naredi, PCS 3.Voting Results pursuant to Regulations 44(3) of LODR in the format specified by SEBI IN its Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/8/2015 dated November 4,2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)