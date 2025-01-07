Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.26
8.79
8.05
8.45
yoy growth (%)
39.36
9.16
-4.73
60.81
Raw materials
-4.52
-0.86
-2.7
-2.63
As % of sales
36.91
9.78
33.61
31.15
Employee costs
-0.43
-0.5
-0.63
-0.76
As % of sales
3.54
5.74
7.83
9.04
Other costs
-5.7
-4.43
-2.88
-2.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.49
50.41
35.82
32.21
Operating profit
1.59
2.99
1.83
2.33
OPM
13.04
34.04
22.73
27.58
Depreciation
-1.47
-1.72
-2.45
-2.57
Interest expense
-0.97
-1.45
-1.33
-1.68
Other income
0.09
0.32
0.32
0.16
Profit before tax
-0.74
0.14
-1.62
-1.76
Taxes
-1.13
0
0
0
Tax rate
151.9
-5.99
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.88
0.13
-1.62
-1.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.88
0.13
-1.62
-1.76
yoy growth (%)
-1,482.17
-108.4
-7.89
44.91
NPM
-15.4
1.55
-20.17
-20.86
