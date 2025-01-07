iifl-logo-icon 1
Spectrum Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31.42
(4.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.26

8.79

8.05

8.45

yoy growth (%)

39.36

9.16

-4.73

60.81

Raw materials

-4.52

-0.86

-2.7

-2.63

As % of sales

36.91

9.78

33.61

31.15

Employee costs

-0.43

-0.5

-0.63

-0.76

As % of sales

3.54

5.74

7.83

9.04

Other costs

-5.7

-4.43

-2.88

-2.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.49

50.41

35.82

32.21

Operating profit

1.59

2.99

1.83

2.33

OPM

13.04

34.04

22.73

27.58

Depreciation

-1.47

-1.72

-2.45

-2.57

Interest expense

-0.97

-1.45

-1.33

-1.68

Other income

0.09

0.32

0.32

0.16

Profit before tax

-0.74

0.14

-1.62

-1.76

Taxes

-1.13

0

0

0

Tax rate

151.9

-5.99

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.88

0.13

-1.62

-1.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.88

0.13

-1.62

-1.76

yoy growth (%)

-1,482.17

-108.4

-7.89

44.91

NPM

-15.4

1.55

-20.17

-20.86

