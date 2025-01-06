iifl-logo-icon 1
Spectrum Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

30
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Spectrum Foods FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.74

0.14

-1.62

-1.76

Depreciation

-1.47

-1.72

-2.45

-2.57

Tax paid

-1.13

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.8

-0.1

0.08

-0.5

Other operating items

Operating

-6.15

-1.68

-4

-4.84

Capital expenditure

0.48

-0.19

0.01

1.67

Free cash flow

-5.67

-1.88

-3.99

-3.17

Equity raised

-6.2

-8.77

-4.79

-1.26

Investing

-1.99

0.33

-0.02

-0.88

Financing

8.28

11.71

12.7

11.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5.59

1.37

3.89

6.08

