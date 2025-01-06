Spectrum Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.74
0.14
-1.62
-1.76
Depreciation
-1.47
-1.72
-2.45
-2.57
Tax paid
-1.13
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.8
-0.1
0.08
-0.5
Other operating items
Operating
-6.15
-1.68
-4
-4.84
Capital expenditure
0.48
-0.19
0.01
1.67
Free cash flow
-5.67
-1.88
-3.99
-3.17
Equity raised
-6.2
-8.77
-4.79
-1.26
Investing
-1.99
0.33
-0.02
-0.88
Financing
8.28
11.71
12.7
11.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.59
1.37
3.89
6.08
