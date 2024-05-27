#DRStart#

<dhhead>BOARD’S REPORT</dhhead>

To, The Members, Spectrum Foods Ltd.

Your Directors are pleased to present the 30th Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024, as compared to the previous year are summarized below: (Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars F ended 31st March, 2024 Financial year inancialyear ended 31st March, 2023 Total Income 2219.59 1582.23 Profit before depreciation, finance cost and tax 321.28 226.54 Depreciation 101.14 114.49 Finance Cost 6.13 39.53 Profit before tax 214.01 72.52 Taxation (including Deferred Taxation and 81.30 34.18 Short/Excess Provision for Earlier year) Profit (loss) after Tax 132.71 38.34

TURNOVER, PROFITS & FUTURE PROSPECTS

The revenue from operations of the Company was increased by 39.82 % from Rs. 15.82 Crores to Rs. 22.12 Crores in current year as compared to previous year. The company has delivered record financial & operating performance amidst competitive and volatile market condition. Board is taking necessary steps to improve the performance of the Company and to have better working results in the coming years.

DEPRECIATION AND FINANCE COSTS

Depreciation for the year was Rs. 1.01 Crores as against Rs. 1.14 Crores for the previous year. Finance costs for the year ended 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 0.06 Crores, as against Rs. 0.39 Crores in the previous year.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Company is not proposing to transfer any amount to the Reserves of the Company.

DIVIDEND

In view of the financial position of the Company, the Directors do not recommend payment of dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The company does not meet the criteria of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 so there is no requirement to constitute Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

The Provisions of section 125(2) of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable as there was no dividend declared or paid last year.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANY’S OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There was no significant and material order passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which may impact the going concern status and company’s operations in future.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Statutory Auditors in their report have expressed their opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, which is self-explanatory. The Board has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any deposits from public and as such, in terms of the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and hence no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Pursuant to section 186 of Companies Act, 2013 and Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, disclosure on particulars relating to Loans, Advances, Guarantees and Investments are provided as part of the Financial Statements.

BORROWINGS / INDEBTNESS

Pursuant to section 180(1)(c) of Companies Act, 2013, disclosure on particulars relating to borrowing and indebtedness are provided as part of the financial statements.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The company does not have any subsidiary, Joint ventures or associate company.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

The Current Capital Structure of the Company is given below:-

1. AUTHORISED CAPITAL:-

During the Financial Year 2023-24 the Authorised Capital of the Company is Rs. 7,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Crore Only) divided into 70,00,000 (Seventy Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Each).

2. ISSUED CAPITAL:-

During the Financial Year 2023-24 the Issued Capital of the Company is Rs. 4,84,83,860/- (Rupees Four Crore Eighty Four Lakh Eighty Three Thousand Eight Hundred and Sixty Only) divided into 48,48,386 (Forty Eight Lakh Forty Eight Thousand Three Hundred and Eighty Six) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Each).

3. SUBSCRIBED & PAID UP CAPITAL:-

During the Financial Year 2023-24 the Subscribed & paid up Capital of the Company is Rs. 4,84,83,860/- (Rupees Four Crore Eighty Four Lakh Eighty Three Thousand Eight Hundred and Sixty Only) divided into 48,48,386 (Forty Eight Lakh Forty Eight Thousand Three Hundred and Eighty Six) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Each).

SHARES

1. BUY-BACK OF SHARES:

During the year under review, company has not bought back any of its shares.

2. SWEAT EQUITY SHARES:

During the year under review, company has not issued any Sweat Equity shares.

3. BONUS SHARES:

During the year under review, company has not issued any Bonus shares.

4. EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION PLAN:

During the year under review, company has not provided any Stock option plan to its employees.

BUSINESS

1. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS There is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

2. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS

During the year under review, company has conducted 15 (Fifteen) Board meetings. The detailed disclosure of the Board of Directors and their Meetings is given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report.

3. COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The members of the Company’s Board of Directors are eminent persons of proven competence and integrity. Besides experience, strong financial acumen, strategic astuteness and leadership qualities, they have a significant degree of commitment towards the Company and devote adequate time to the meetings and preparation. The detailed disclosure of the Board of Directors is given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report.

4. CHANGES IN DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Details of changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel are as follows:

Name of Director Designation Date of Change Nature of Change Kamal Bhardwaj Non-Executive Independent Director 31.08.2023 Resignation Sushil Singh Rathore Non-Executive Independent Director 19.09.2023 Resignation Neeraj Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive Independent Director 28.11.2023 Resignation Gajendra Singh Rathore Non-Executive Independent Director 15.11.2023 Appointment Gopal Kumawat Additional Director- Non- Executive -Independent Director 28.11.2023 Appointment Kailash Chand Sharma Additional Director- Non- Executive -Independent Director 28.11.2023 Appointment

5. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION CRITERIA FOR DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Board has carried out an Annual Evaluation of its own performance, Board Committees and Individual Directors. The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning, etc. The performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the Committee Members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the Independent Director being evaluated. In a separate meeting of independent Directors, performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole and the Chairman of the Company and Whole time Directors was evaluated. The Chairman of the Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria approved by the Board. Each Committee and the Board expressed satisfaction on the performance of each Director.

6. STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR U/S 149(6) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Company has three (3) Independent Directors in accordance with the requirements of Listing Regulations as well as the Companies Act, 2013.

The Company has received necessary declaration from all the three Independent Directors to the effect that they meet the criteria of independence as provided under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. In the opinion of the Board, they fulfill the conditions specified in the Act and the Rules made there under for the appointment as Independent Directors and are Independent of the Management.

7. MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

A separate meeting of Independent Directors as required under the Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 was held on 15th February, 2024, without presence of Executive Directors. Such meeting was conducted to review and evaluate: (a) the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole, (b) the performance of the Chairperson of the company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors and (c) assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. The Independent Directors expressed their satisfaction with the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole and the Chairman of the Independent Directors meeting briefed the outcome of the meeting to the Chairman of the Board. The Independent Directors expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the Directors and the Board as a whole.

AUDITORS

1. STATUTORY AUDITOR

M/s P. K. S & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 007007C) was appointed as Statutory Auditors for a period of Five years in the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2019. Their continuance of appointment and payment of remuneration are to be confirmed and approved in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Auditors’ Report which require any clarification/ explanation. The Notes on financial statements are self-explanatory, and needs no further explanation. Further the Auditors’ Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is annexed herewith for your kind perusal and information.

2. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s Naredi Vinod & Associates (CP No. 7994, ACS: 20453), Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial audit of the company for the financial year 2023-2024.

3. INTERNAL AUDITOR

Mr. Aditya Khunteta (ICAI Membership Number: 434255), Partner of M/s Aditya Khunteta & Associates, Chartered Accountants, perform the duties of Internal Auditors of the company and their report is reviewed by the audit committee from time to time.

EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS AND THE P RACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY:

There are no qualifications or observations or adverse remarks made by the Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditors in their respective reports.

SELECTION AND PROCEDURE FOR NOMINATION AND APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS The Company has a Nomination and Remuneration Committee (“NRC”) which is responsible for developing competency requirements for the Board, based on the industry and strategy of the Company. The Board composition analysis reflects an in-depth understanding of the Company, including its strategies, environment, operations, financial condition and compliance requirements.

The NRC makes recommendations to the Board with regard to the appointment of new Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (“KMP”) and senior management. The role of the NRC encompasses conducting a gap analysis to refresh the Board on a periodic basis, including each time a Director’s appointment or re-appointment is required. The NRC is also responsible for reviewing the profiles of potential candidates vis-a-vis the required competencies, undertake a reference and due diligence and meeting of potential candidates prior to making recommendations of their nomination to the Board. The appointee is also briefed about the specific requirements for the position including expert knowledge expected at the time of appointment.

LISTING AT STOCK EXCHANGE

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed at Bombay Stock Exchange. The Company confirms that it has paid the Annual Listing fees for the year 2023-24 to BSE where the Company’s shares are listed.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company is as follows: The particulars of the employees who are covered by the provisions contained in Rule 5(2) and rule 5(3) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are: a) Employed throughout the year- Nil b) Employed for part of the year- Nil

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has not invited any fixed deposit from the public in the terms of the provision of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith as “Annexure A”.

INSURANCE

All properties and insurable interests of the Company including building, plant and machinery and stocks have been insured.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In order to ensure that the activities of the Company and its employees are conducted in a fair and transparent manner by adoption of highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior, the company has adopted a vigil mechanism policy. This policy is explained in Corporate Governance Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The report on Management Discussion and Analysis as required under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock exchange is set out as Annexure B to the Directors Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Company has complied with all the mandatory requirements of Corporate Governance specified by Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) through Listing Regulations, 2015. As required by the said regulations, a separate Report on Corporate Governance forms part of the Annual Report of the Company as “Annexure D” to the Board Report.

COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board and General Meetings.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no material changes and commitments in the business operations of the company from the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 to the date of signing of the Director’s Report.

DIRECTOR’S RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013: a) that in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any, b) that such accounting policies as mentioned in Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgment and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as on March 31, 2023 and of the profit of the company for the year ended on that date, c) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities, d) that the annual financial statements have been prepared on going concern basis, e) that proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively. f) that systems to ensure compliance with provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

GREEN INITIATIVE

In accordance with General Circular No. 20/2020 dated May 5, 2020 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/79 dated May 12, 2020 issued by SEBI, the Company has sent the Annual Report /Notice of AGM only through electronic mode to those Shareholders whose e-mail Ids were registered with the Company /RTA / Depository Participants.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Act read with Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company is uploaded on the website of the Company

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Policy on Related Party Transactions intends to ensure that proper reporting; approval and disclosure processes are in place for all transactions between the Company and Related Parties.

All Related Party Transactions entered during the year were in Ordinary Course of the Business and on Arm’s Length basis. The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in section 188(1) and applicable rules of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 is provided as “Annexure E” to the Board Report.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013 The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. There were no complaints received during the year under review.

CODE OF CONDUCT

Your Company is committed to conduct its business in accordance with the applicable laws, rules and regulations and highest standards of business ethics. In recognition thereof, the Board of Directors has implemented a Code of Conduct for adherence by the Directors, Senior Management Personnel and Employees of the Company. The Code of Conduct is dealing with ethical issues and also fosters a culture of accountability and integrity. In this connection, the draft Code of Conduct was placed before the Board along with the recommendations of the Audit Committee and the same was approved by the Board. The Board has laid down a Code of Conduct for all Board Members and Senior Management of the Company. Board Members and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed Compliance with the Code for the Period 2023-24. A separate declaration to this effect is made out in the Corporate Governance Report. The Company has adopted code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct as required under Regulation (8)(1) and Regulation (9)(1) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

APPRECIATION

Your Directors would like to express their grateful appreciation for the co-operations received from its Bankers, Government Authorities, Customers, Vendors and Shareholders during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services of the executives, staff and workers of the Company.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements contained in the Board’s Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report contain certain statements relating to the future and therefore are forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. Various factors such as economic conditions, changes in government regulations, tax regime, other statues, market forces and other associated and incidental factors may however lead to variation in actual results.

CONCLUSION

Your Company’s Board and employees are inspired by their vision of sustaining of the Company as a dynamic and valuable Company through world class performance, creating enduring value for all stakeholders, including the shareholders and the Indian Society. The Company is continuously engaged in upgrading strategic capability to effectively address the challenge of growth in an increasingly competitive market. The vision of enlarging your Company’s contribution to the Indian economy is manifest in the creation of unique business models that foster international competitiveness. Propelled by this vision and powered by the internal vitality, your Directors look forward to the future with confidence.