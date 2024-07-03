Spectrum Foods Ltd Summary

Spectrum Foods Limited was incorporated in 1994 with the express objective of setting up the largest Salt Refinery in North India. It is a leading B2B Salt and Spices Manufacturer. The Company is a leading producer of Industrial grade salt in 50 kg and 1000 kg Jumbo Bags with gallantry setup allowing for the seamless movement from salt packaging to automated loading onto large truck and trailers. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Phalodi, Rajasthan provides with logistical advantages relating to significantly reduced transport costs for those sourcing from North India, including Jammu & Kashmir. SFLs Captive Solar Power Plant with a capacity of 400 kWh powers total manufacturing energy needs, sourced from the grid. Furthermore the refinery built by highly experienced Salt Technologists from Switzerland is built on cutting-edge principles of chemical engineering, resulting in remarkably low consumption of utilities and delivering an exceptionally high purity of the final product.