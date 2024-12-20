Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

SPECTRUM FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider the proposal for issuance of equity shares by way of preferential issue for consideration other than cash (i.e. in lieu of acquisition of shares of Villashare Tech Private Limited (VTPL) from identified shareholders of VTPL) on such terms and conditions as may be deemed fit by the Board. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. 1. To considered and approved increase of authorised share capital. 2. Considered the proposal for issuance of equity share by way of preferential allotment other than cash. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 21/12/2024)

Outcome of board meeting held on 25/11/2024.

SPECTRUM FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30 th September 2024. 2. Consider and take on record the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. Consider and approve unaudited financial result for the half yearly ended 30.09.2024. Limited review report given by the statutory auditor. 1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial result for half yearly and quarter ended. 2. To take on record the limited review report given by statutory auditor of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Disclosure under Regulation 30, read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the SEBI LODR) in relation to partly paid up right equity shares to fully paid up right equity shares of face value of Rs. 10.00 per share.

SPECTRUM FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. M.S. Jain as Additional Director on the Board of the Company. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. The Company further confirm that the trading window of the Company is closed from July 01 2024 and will end 48 hrs. after the results are made public on August 12 2024. Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, July 09, 2024 noted and took on record that the Company has received call money for 1,82,21,671 shares with respect to the First and Final Call aggregating to Rs. 18,22,16,710 Out of 1,93,93,544 partly paid-up Rights equity shares. Board of Directors resolved To: a) Convert 1,82,21,671 partly paid-up Rights equity shares from paid Value Rs. 5/- per share to Fully paid-up equity shares of Face Value Rs. 10/- per share of the eligible shareholders of the Company pursuant to their payment with respect to the First and Final Call Money Notice issued by the Company; b) Avail listing and trading approvals from BSE Limited (BSE) pursuant to conversion of partly paid-up shares to fully paid-up.

Making of First and final call of Rs. 10/- each (comprising Rs. 5/- towards face value and Rs, 5 towards share premium) (First and Final Call) in respect of 1,93,93,544 outstanding partly paid-up equity shares having face value Rs.10/- each Rs. 10/- paid up on application) on a rights basis pursuant to Letter of Offer dated March 22, 2024. (LOF) Issue Open on Friday, June 14, 2024 and Close on Friday, June 28, 2024. Period Available to pay- 15 Days As fixed in the Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024, Friday, May 31, 2024 will remain the Record Date for the purpose of determining names of holders of partly paid-up equity shares.

SPECTRUM FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For Approval of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 along with the statement of assets and liabilities as on that date and cash flow statement for the year ended on March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. we wish to submit Audited Financial Results and Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held at the registered office of the company consider and take on record the following: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the company for the year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Considered and placed in record the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors of the company for the year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)

SPECTRUM FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve terms First call Money of the rights issue including but not limited to: a. Fixing of the record date for ascertaining eligible shareholders to whom call letters shall be dispatched b. Finalization of the issue opening date 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair Making of First and final call of Rs. 10/- each (comprising Rs. 5/- towards face value and Rs. 5 towards share premium) (First and Final Call) in respect of 1,93,93,544 outstanding partly paid-up equity shares having face value Rs.10/- each (Rs. 10/- paid up) on a rights basis pursuant to Letter of Offer dated March 22, 2024 (Letter of Offer). 1. Call payment period = Open on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 and Close on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. 2. Period available to pay = 15 Days 3. Rate of interest for delayed payment = 9% p.a. for period Wednesday June 26, 2024 up-to the date of delayed payment (not being later than the last date of payment as may be stipulated in the forfeiture notice) 4. Record Date Fixed on Friday, May 31, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining names of holders of partly paid-up equity shares to whom the First and Final Call Notice will be sent. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

This is to inform that in relation to the Rights Issue and pursuant to the finalisation of the basis of allotment for the Rights Issue, approved by the designated stock exchange, i.e. BSE Limited on 29th April, 2024, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29th April, 2024 (which commenced at 4:15 p.m. IST and concluded at 4:30 p.m. IST), has approved the allotment of 1,93,93,544 partly paid-up equity shares of the Company bearing distinctive numbers from 48,48,387 to 2,42,41,930 having a face value of Rs.10/- each in dematerialised form for cash at an issue price of Rs. 20/- per equity share, i.e. at a premium of Rs. 10/- per equity share (Rs. 10/- per rights Equity Share payable on application), to the respective eligible equity shareholders of the Company and / or renouncee(s) in terms of the letter of offer dated 22nd March, 2024. Post aforesaid allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company is Rs. 24,24,19,300/- divided into 2,42,41,930 equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

BOD have decided to reduce the last date for on Market Renunciation by one (1) day as Wednesday, April 17, 2024 is not a working day and hence, the Last Date for On Market Renunciation of Rights Entitlements date shall be read as Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Considered and adopted Letter of Offer and Abridged Letter of Offer to be filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange of India Limited (BSE) and any other authority, as applicable and will be dispatched to the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date i.e. March 27, 2024. . 2. Decided the schedules of the Rights Issue

SPECTRUM FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting scheduled on 14th march 2024 for to consider and approve the terms of Right issue 1. No. of equity Shares 2. Issue Price 3. Right Entitlement ratio 4. Fixed of Record Date 5. Finalization of the issue schedule 6. any other matter Trading Window closure: Pursuant to the SEBI(Prohibition of insider trading) Regulations 2015 trading window has been closed from Monday March 11 2024 and shall be opened 48 hours after the conclusion of board meeting. 1. Approved the issue of 1,93,93,544 Partly Paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 20/- per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 10/- per Equity Share) aggregating to Rs. 38,78,70,880 to all the existing equity shareholders of the Company on a rights basis (Rights Issue). 2. Considered and approved the various terms of the Rights Issue. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.03.2024)

