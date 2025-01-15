Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company. 1. To increase in authorised share capital of the company and alteration of the capital clause of the memorandum of association and articles of association of the company. 2. To issuance of equity shares on preferential basis. 3. To make investments, give loans, guarantees and security in excess of limits specified under section 186 of the companies act 2013. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/01/2025)