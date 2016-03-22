iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Speedage Commercials Ltd Balance Sheet

10
(0%)
Mar 22, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Speedage Commercials Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.98

0.98

0.98

0.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

131.7

86.4

108.94

118.09

Net Worth

132.68

87.38

109.92

119.07

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

132.68

87.38

109.92

119.07

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

119.66

86.91

108.23

118.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

12.93

-0.02

1.48

0.89

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

12.95

0

1.5

0.9

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

0

Cash

0.1

0.48

0.21

0.11

Total Assets

132.69

87.37

109.92

119.06

Speedage Comm. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Speedage Commercials Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.