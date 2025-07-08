iifl-logo
Speedage Commercials Ltd Share Price Live

10
(0%)
Mar 22, 2016

  • Open10
  • Day's High10
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low10
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.77
  • P/E0.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,661.22
  • EPS46.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Speedage Commercials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

10

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

1.77

Day's High

10

Day's Low

10

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1,661.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.98

P/E

0.2

EPS

46.4

Divi. Yield

0

Speedage Commercials Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

Speedage Commercials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Speedage Commercials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.29%

Non-Promoter- 25.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Speedage Commercials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.98

0.98

0.98

0.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

131.7

86.4

108.94

118.09

Net Worth

132.68

87.38

109.92

119.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.13

-0.01

0.05

-0.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Speedage Commercials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Speedage Commercials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Jayesh B Bhansali

Non Executive Director

Meenakshi J Bhansali

Independent Director

Aditya Srivastava

Independent Director

Dipesh P Sanghvi

Non Executive Director

Babulal Mishrimal Bhansali

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anupam Vyas

Registered Office

A-5 Bhansali House,

Off Veera Desai Road Andheri(W,

Maharashtra - 400053

Tel: 91-22-26731779

Website: http://www.speedagecommercials.net

Email: speedagecommercials@gmail.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Speedage Commercials Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company on 9 November 1984 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently the...
Read More

Reports by Speedage Commercials Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Speedage Commercials Ltd share price today?

The Speedage Commercials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10 today.

What is the Market Cap of Speedage Commercials Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Speedage Commercials Ltd is ₹0.98 Cr. as of 22 Mar ‘16

What is the PE and PB ratio of Speedage Commercials Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Speedage Commercials Ltd is 0.2 and 0.01 as of 22 Mar ‘16

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Speedage Commercials Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Speedage Commercials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Speedage Commercials Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 22 Mar ‘16

What is the CAGR of Speedage Commercials Ltd?

Speedage Commercials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Speedage Commercials Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Speedage Commercials Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

