Speedage Commercials Ltd Summary

Speedage Commercials Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company on 9 November 1984 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently the company was issued Certificate for Commencement of Business on 6 December 1984. The company is listed with Bombay Stock Exchange since 23 January 1986.The Company provide various commercial services like buying and selling construction materials, electronics, and related engineering goods. The company also rents and leases homes, as well as finance loans for home buyers in India.