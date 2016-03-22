Speedage Commercials Ltd Management Discussions

iifl-logo
SPEEDAGE COMMERCIALS LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2004-2005 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Year under Review: During the year under review, your Company earned total Income of Rs.75,748/- comprising mainly of Commission and Dividend. Against this, the total expenses amounted to Rs.72,298/- incurred by the Company. This has led to meager profit of Rs.3,450/- as compared to Rs.336/- during the previous year. After adding the balance forward from last year of Rs.35,356/-, a balance of Rs.38,806/- has been carried forward to the Balance Sheet. Your Company continues to be cautiously optimistic about its growth prospects for the current financial year.
