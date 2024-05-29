To the members of

SPEL Semiconductor Limited

Report on the Audited Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have Audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SPEL Semiconductor Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

i) Attention is drawn to Note 2.2 of the accompanying statement where in the Company has incurred the losses and generated negative cash flows during the period under review and in earlier years. The above indicates that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Pending resolution of the above uncertainty, the Company has prepared the aforesaid statement on going concern basis.

We conducted our Audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our Audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the Audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our Audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures thereto but does not include the financial statements and our Auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our Audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our Audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an Audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an Audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the Audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform Audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain Audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the Audit in order to design Audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the Audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the Audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our Audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the Audit and significant Audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our Audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our Audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our Audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in "Annexure B".

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. No amounts were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the Audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our Notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(d) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year Hence we dont comment on the compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. The Company has not used accounting software (Tally Prime Edit Log 3.0.1) for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording Audit Trail.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure C" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

for Venkatesh & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

FRN:004636S

CA Dasaraty V

Partner

M No:026336

ICAI UDIN: 24026336BKCZJY4662

Chennai., 29th May 2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SPEL Semiconductor Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have Audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SPEL Semiconductor Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our Audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our Audit. We conducted our Audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an Audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the Audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our Audit involves performing procedures to obtain Audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our Audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the Audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our Audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of Management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

for Venkatesh & Co.,

Chartered Accountants FRN:004636S

CA Dasaraty V

Partner M No:026336

UDIN : 24026336BKCZJY4662

Chennai, 29th May 2024

ANNEXURE ‘C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SPEL Semiconductor Limited of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

B) In respect of Intangible Assets, there were no intangible Assets hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner covering all assets once every 3 years which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, we were informed that, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information there were no material discrepancy were Noticed during such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of- use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder

i. a) In our opinion and according to information provided to us, the inventories have been physically verified during the year by the Management and no material discrepancy were Noticed during such verification.

b) The Company has been sanctioned with working capital limit in excess of Rs. 5 Crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on security of its land & building assets, and hence there is no requirement to file a monthly statement by the Company with the bank.

i. The Company has not made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made investments (or) granted loan during the year and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(c) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans and hence reporting under this clause in not applicable.

(d) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in, granted any loans, secured or unsecured, furnished guarantees or provided security to any party covered by provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.Hence reporting on whether there is a compliance with the said provisions does not arise.

v. The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31,2024 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has not been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities and the arrears of such dues outstanding as at 31/03/2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are:

(Rs. in lakhs) S No Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount 1 Employees Provident fund Act, 1952 EPS payable 5.04 2 Employees Provident fund Act, 1952 EDLI payable 31.00 3 Employees Provident fund Act, 1952 Delayed Interest on EPF payable 142.51 4 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax payable u/s 147 for AY 2012-13 295.7 5 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax payable u/s 263 for AY 2015-16 179.19 6 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Interest u/s 263 for AY 2017-18 7.35 7 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax payable u/s 263 for AY 2020-21 31.70 8 Income Tax Act, 1961 (TDS) Traces Defaults 13.62 9 Goods & Services tax GST RCM payable 27.79 10 Professional tax Professional tax payable 1.39

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Income tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duties of customs, Duties of Excise, Value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except the following

(Rs. in lakhs) S No Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Period Forum where dispute is pending 1 Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 65.53 AY 00 01 Madras High Court 2 Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 378.84 AY 12 13 Assessing Officer 3 Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 152.58 AY 15 16 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 4 Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 658.65 AY 17 18 CIT Appeals

vi. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon. Hence reporting under clause 3 (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The term loans have been utilized by the Company for the same purpose for which the loan has been sanctioned and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company is not having any subsidiaries and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3 (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of Preference shares and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been Noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report

(c) The Company has not received any complaints from whistle blower during the year (and upto the date of this report).

xi. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards

xiv. (a) The Company has separate internal Audit system; the existing internal controls are commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The reports of Internal Auditor for the Audit period have been considered by the Statutory Auditor.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its Directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses in the financial year amounting to Rs. 1349.14 in lakhs and in the immediately preceding financial year an amount of Rs. 56.82 lakhs.

xvii. There has been no resignation of the statutory Auditors during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention (except for the matters specified in basis for qualified opinion paragraph), which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the Audit report indicating that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the Audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 135 of Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) & 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable as the Company is not a Holding Company.

for Venkatesh & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

FRN:004636S

CA Dasaraty V

Partner M No: 026336

UDIN : 24026336BKCZJY4662

Chennai.,29th May 2024.