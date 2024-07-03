Summary

Spel Semiconductor Limited (SSL) (earlier known as Spic Electronics and Systems Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Company in Dec.84 and thereafter converted into a Public Company in Mar.86. It was promoted by Southern Petrochemical Industries (SPIC). SSL went public in Aug.88 to part-finance the cost of setting up a sophisticated electronic project for manufacture of computer tapes, diskettes, jumbo rolls and integrated circuits. SPEL is Indias 1st and only semiconductor IC (Integrated Circuit) Assembly & Test facility based in Chennai. The Company added 56 pin and 80 pin ICs. With the increased capacity and additional types; it is in a position to face the demand of ICs types. Apart from this, it provides full turnkey solutions that include Wafer sort, Assembly, Test and Drop-shipment services which help Customers accelerate time-to-revenue for their new products. It offers value added services such as Package Design, Failure Analysis and Full Reliability Test, Test Program Development & Product Characterization. SPEL is equipped with captive generation capability for critical process inputs. It has 200% backup for power redundancy.SPELs packaging capabilities include the Leaded & QFN packages. Being Indias 1st & only OSAT facility, SPELs well-defined package roadmap entails launching further high-end packages. The Company got into a technical collaboration with Computer Resources, US, for a magnetic media project to produce computer tapes and floppy discs. On 1st Nov95, C

