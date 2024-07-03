iifl-logo-icon 1
Spel Semiconductor Ltd Share Price

172.7
(-4.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open174.5
  • Day's High179.8
  • 52 Wk High268.4
  • Prev. Close180.85
  • Day's Low171.85
  • 52 Wk Low 71.12
  • Turnover (lac)117.87
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.38
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)796.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Spel Semiconductor Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

174.5

Prev. Close

180.85

Turnover(Lac.)

117.87

Day's High

179.8

Day's Low

171.85

52 Week's High

268.4

52 Week's Low

71.12

Book Value

5.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

796.49

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Spel Semiconductor Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Spel Semiconductor Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Spel Semiconductor Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.96%

Foreign: 55.96%

Indian: 3.20%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 40.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Spel Semiconductor Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

46.13

46.13

46.13

46.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.05

3.4

6.61

25.91

Net Worth

33.08

49.53

52.74

72.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.92

36.53

41.66

35.53

yoy growth (%)

-56.42

-12.3

17.25

37.45

Raw materials

-4.95

-8.87

-16.18

-13.05

As % of sales

31.11

24.3

38.84

36.74

Employee costs

-7.08

-10.69

-13.82

-13.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.64

1.37

-9.66

-8.38

Depreciation

-4.3

-4.98

-6.3

-6.93

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.29

-0.13

1.47

Working capital

-1.57

2.7

-4.09

16.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-56.42

-12.3

17.25

37.45

Op profit growth

-193.98

-313.12

33.05

-77.87

EBIT growth

-259.93

-141.31

8.89

-67.97

Net profit growth

-919.57

-112.43

-72.32

54.64

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

35.66

25.53

47.04

62.79

80.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.66

25.53

47.04

62.79

80.52

Other Operating Income

0.01

0.32

0.33

0.58

0.23

Other Income

2.63

0.81

1.2

1.13

1.23

View Annually Results

Spel Semiconductor Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

43,058.55

72.1338,063.76115.10.231,023.94,264.18

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

628.55

011,162.1116.170.24481.8180.86

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

667.35

78.515,292.4915.550389.43118.24

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,120.15

81.262,734.329.60.28165.87251.15

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,387.9

02,326.047.25041.1679.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Spel Semiconductor Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Chandramohan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Enakshi Bhattacharya

Whole-time Director

P. Balamurugan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

E. Nakkeeran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Sivaraman

Independent Director

Ramanujam Venkatesh

Non Executive Director

Meenakshi Jayakumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Spel Semiconductor Ltd

Summary

Spel Semiconductor Limited (SSL) (earlier known as Spic Electronics and Systems Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Company in Dec.84 and thereafter converted into a Public Company in Mar.86. It was promoted by Southern Petrochemical Industries (SPIC). SSL went public in Aug.88 to part-finance the cost of setting up a sophisticated electronic project for manufacture of computer tapes, diskettes, jumbo rolls and integrated circuits. SPEL is Indias 1st and only semiconductor IC (Integrated Circuit) Assembly & Test facility based in Chennai. The Company added 56 pin and 80 pin ICs. With the increased capacity and additional types; it is in a position to face the demand of ICs types. Apart from this, it provides full turnkey solutions that include Wafer sort, Assembly, Test and Drop-shipment services which help Customers accelerate time-to-revenue for their new products. It offers value added services such as Package Design, Failure Analysis and Full Reliability Test, Test Program Development & Product Characterization. SPEL is equipped with captive generation capability for critical process inputs. It has 200% backup for power redundancy.SPELs packaging capabilities include the Leaded & QFN packages. Being Indias 1st & only OSAT facility, SPELs well-defined package roadmap entails launching further high-end packages. The Company got into a technical collaboration with Computer Resources, US, for a magnetic media project to produce computer tapes and floppy discs. On 1st Nov95, C
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Spel Semiconductor Ltd share price today?

The Spel Semiconductor Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹172.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Spel Semiconductor Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spel Semiconductor Ltd is ₹796.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Spel Semiconductor Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Spel Semiconductor Ltd is 0 and 33.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Spel Semiconductor Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spel Semiconductor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spel Semiconductor Ltd is ₹71.12 and ₹268.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Spel Semiconductor Ltd?

Spel Semiconductor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 123.68%, 3 Years at 55.18%, 1 Year at 135.85%, 6 Month at -27.22%, 3 Month at -9.48% and 1 Month at 13.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Spel Semiconductor Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Spel Semiconductor Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.17 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 40.79 %

