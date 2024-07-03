Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorElectronics
Open₹174.5
Prev. Close₹180.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹117.87
Day's High₹179.8
Day's Low₹171.85
52 Week's High₹268.4
52 Week's Low₹71.12
Book Value₹5.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)796.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.13
46.13
46.13
46.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.05
3.4
6.61
25.91
Net Worth
33.08
49.53
52.74
72.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.92
36.53
41.66
35.53
yoy growth (%)
-56.42
-12.3
17.25
37.45
Raw materials
-4.95
-8.87
-16.18
-13.05
As % of sales
31.11
24.3
38.84
36.74
Employee costs
-7.08
-10.69
-13.82
-13.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.64
1.37
-9.66
-8.38
Depreciation
-4.3
-4.98
-6.3
-6.93
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.29
-0.13
1.47
Working capital
-1.57
2.7
-4.09
16.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-56.42
-12.3
17.25
37.45
Op profit growth
-193.98
-313.12
33.05
-77.87
EBIT growth
-259.93
-141.31
8.89
-67.97
Net profit growth
-919.57
-112.43
-72.32
54.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
35.66
25.53
47.04
62.79
80.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.66
25.53
47.04
62.79
80.52
Other Operating Income
0.01
0.32
0.33
0.58
0.23
Other Income
2.63
0.81
1.2
1.13
1.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
43,058.55
|72.13
|38,063.76
|115.1
|0.23
|1,023.9
|4,264.18
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
628.55
|0
|11,162.11
|16.17
|0.24
|481.81
|80.86
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
667.35
|78.51
|5,292.49
|15.55
|0
|389.43
|118.24
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,120.15
|81.26
|2,734.32
|9.6
|0.28
|165.87
|251.15
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,387.9
|0
|2,326.04
|7.25
|0
|41.16
|79.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Chandramohan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Enakshi Bhattacharya
Whole-time Director
P. Balamurugan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
E. Nakkeeran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Sivaraman
Independent Director
Ramanujam Venkatesh
Non Executive Director
Meenakshi Jayakumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Spel Semiconductor Ltd
Summary
Spel Semiconductor Limited (SSL) (earlier known as Spic Electronics and Systems Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Company in Dec.84 and thereafter converted into a Public Company in Mar.86. It was promoted by Southern Petrochemical Industries (SPIC). SSL went public in Aug.88 to part-finance the cost of setting up a sophisticated electronic project for manufacture of computer tapes, diskettes, jumbo rolls and integrated circuits. SPEL is Indias 1st and only semiconductor IC (Integrated Circuit) Assembly & Test facility based in Chennai. The Company added 56 pin and 80 pin ICs. With the increased capacity and additional types; it is in a position to face the demand of ICs types. Apart from this, it provides full turnkey solutions that include Wafer sort, Assembly, Test and Drop-shipment services which help Customers accelerate time-to-revenue for their new products. It offers value added services such as Package Design, Failure Analysis and Full Reliability Test, Test Program Development & Product Characterization. SPEL is equipped with captive generation capability for critical process inputs. It has 200% backup for power redundancy.SPELs packaging capabilities include the Leaded & QFN packages. Being Indias 1st & only OSAT facility, SPELs well-defined package roadmap entails launching further high-end packages. The Company got into a technical collaboration with Computer Resources, US, for a magnetic media project to produce computer tapes and floppy discs. On 1st Nov95, C
Read More
The Spel Semiconductor Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹172.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spel Semiconductor Ltd is ₹796.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Spel Semiconductor Ltd is 0 and 33.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spel Semiconductor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spel Semiconductor Ltd is ₹71.12 and ₹268.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Spel Semiconductor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 123.68%, 3 Years at 55.18%, 1 Year at 135.85%, 6 Month at -27.22%, 3 Month at -9.48% and 1 Month at 13.74%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.