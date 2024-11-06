iifl-logo-icon 1
Spel Semiconductor Ltd Board Meeting

171.9
(3.34%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:32:00 PM

Spel Semiconduct CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Approval of un audited quarterly financial results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
SPEL SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Intimation regarding Appointment of Company Secretary cum Compliance officer under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024) We hereby resubmit the intimation for appointment of CS under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015. We already submitted the intimation on 19.08.2024 for which we received re-submission stating to include details as per BSE circular dated 13th July, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202429 May 2024
SPEL SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 29 May 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results. Audited results along with report Audited results along with report and impact of qualification Detailed intimation attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
SPEL SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting on 09th February 2024 interalia to consider and approve quarterly results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Approval of quarterly results by the Board Board meeting held on 9th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

