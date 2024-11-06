Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Approval of un audited quarterly financial results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SPEL SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Intimation regarding Appointment of Company Secretary cum Compliance officer under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024) We hereby resubmit the intimation for appointment of CS under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015. We already submitted the intimation on 19.08.2024 for which we received re-submission stating to include details as per BSE circular dated 13th July, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 29 May 2024

SPEL SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 29 May 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results. Audited results along with report Audited results along with report and impact of qualification Detailed intimation attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024