Spel Semiconductor Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.13
46.13
46.13
46.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.05
3.4
6.61
25.91
Net Worth
33.08
49.53
52.74
72.04
Minority Interest
Debt
27.9
25.31
31.35
29.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
20.55
20.14
21.73
23.09
Total Liabilities
81.53
94.98
105.82
125.06
Fixed Assets
74.62
77.67
87.25
112.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
1.64
Networking Capital
6.89
17.3
18.58
10.49
Inventories
37.25
50.57
52.32
10.59
Inventory Days
242.78
Sundry Debtors
1.17
1.85
1.06
40.4
Debtor Days
926.19
Other Current Assets
32.45
33.49
31.55
2.51
Sundry Creditors
-51.7
-45.9
-10.51
-9.21
Creditor Days
211.14
Other Current Liabilities
-12.27
-22.71
-55.84
-33.8
Cash
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
81.52
94.97
105.84
125.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.