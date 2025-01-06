Spel Semiconductor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.64
1.37
-9.66
-8.38
Depreciation
-4.3
-4.98
-6.3
-6.93
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.29
-0.13
1.47
Working capital
-1.57
2.7
-4.09
16.22
Other operating items
Operating
-11.7
-1.2
-20.2
2.38
Capital expenditure
-4.21
-9.25
-6.32
45.5
Free cash flow
-15.91
-10.45
-26.53
47.88
Equity raised
67.44
72.74
98.39
100.69
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
57.53
52.51
53.14
44.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
109.05
114.8
124.99
192.96
