Spel Semiconductor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

172.7
(-4.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.64

1.37

-9.66

-8.38

Depreciation

-4.3

-4.98

-6.3

-6.93

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.29

-0.13

1.47

Working capital

-1.57

2.7

-4.09

16.22

Other operating items

Operating

-11.7

-1.2

-20.2

2.38

Capital expenditure

-4.21

-9.25

-6.32

45.5

Free cash flow

-15.91

-10.45

-26.53

47.88

Equity raised

67.44

72.74

98.39

100.69

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

57.53

52.51

53.14

44.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

109.05

114.8

124.99

192.96

