Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.92
36.53
41.66
35.53
yoy growth (%)
-56.42
-12.3
17.25
37.45
Raw materials
-4.95
-8.87
-16.18
-13.05
As % of sales
31.11
24.3
38.84
36.74
Employee costs
-7.08
-10.69
-13.82
-13.19
As % of sales
44.49
29.28
33.17
37.13
Other costs
-9.5
-10.97
-14.46
-11.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
59.72
30.03
34.72
32.05
Operating profit
-5.62
5.98
-2.8
-2.11
OPM
-35.33
16.38
-6.74
-5.94
Depreciation
-4.3
-4.98
-6.3
-6.93
Interest expense
-1.16
-1.42
-2.89
-2.15
Other income
5.45
1.79
2.33
2.82
Profit before tax
-5.64
1.37
-9.66
-8.38
Taxes
-0.19
-0.29
-0.13
1.47
Tax rate
3.39
-21.32
1.41
-17.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.83
1.08
-9.8
-6.9
Exceptional items
-2.8
-0.02
1.33
-23.69
Net profit
-8.63
1.05
-8.47
-30.6
yoy growth (%)
-919.57
-112.43
-72.32
54.64
NPM
-54.23
2.88
-20.33
-86.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.