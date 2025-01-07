iifl-logo-icon 1
Spel Semiconductor Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

172
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.92

36.53

41.66

35.53

yoy growth (%)

-56.42

-12.3

17.25

37.45

Raw materials

-4.95

-8.87

-16.18

-13.05

As % of sales

31.11

24.3

38.84

36.74

Employee costs

-7.08

-10.69

-13.82

-13.19

As % of sales

44.49

29.28

33.17

37.13

Other costs

-9.5

-10.97

-14.46

-11.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

59.72

30.03

34.72

32.05

Operating profit

-5.62

5.98

-2.8

-2.11

OPM

-35.33

16.38

-6.74

-5.94

Depreciation

-4.3

-4.98

-6.3

-6.93

Interest expense

-1.16

-1.42

-2.89

-2.15

Other income

5.45

1.79

2.33

2.82

Profit before tax

-5.64

1.37

-9.66

-8.38

Taxes

-0.19

-0.29

-0.13

1.47

Tax rate

3.39

-21.32

1.41

-17.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.83

1.08

-9.8

-6.9

Exceptional items

-2.8

-0.02

1.33

-23.69

Net profit

-8.63

1.05

-8.47

-30.6

yoy growth (%)

-919.57

-112.43

-72.32

54.64

NPM

-54.23

2.88

-20.33

-86.13

