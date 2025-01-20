Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.97
-45.22
-25.54
-21.51
Op profit growth
-86.47
-177.14
-16.16
36.78
EBIT growth
-66.69
-640.08
-26.75
3,246.69
Net profit growth
-55.47
5,971.7
-200.83
-107.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.61
-36.86
26.17
23.24
EBIT margin
-18.14
-75.17
7.62
7.75
Net profit margin
-24.71
-76.57
-0.69
0.51
RoCE
-6.82
-17.65
2.78
3.69
RoNW
-3.5
-6.41
-0.09
0.09
RoA
-2.32
-4.49
-0.06
0.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0.07
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.45
-6.61
-2.26
-2.3
Book value per share
12.65
14.56
18.85
18.99
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
92.57
P/CEPS
-4.43
-2.02
-4.47
-2.81
P/B
1.2
0.91
0.53
0.34
EV/EBIDTA
144.87
-8.87
5.32
3.72
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
4.1
-17.02
-27.23
57.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
98.8
66.78
58.39
42.78
Inventory days
236.08
481.34
213.69
104.76
Creditor days
-111.16
-98.31
-95.8
-68.38
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.42
6.37
-0.88
-1.04
Net debt / equity
0.37
0.23
0.3
0.33
Net debt / op. profit
-17.12
-1.63
2.14
1.98
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-36.64
-40.54
-12.68
-31.57
Employee costs
-37.42
-53.8
-35.26
-24.8
Other costs
-29.54
-42.52
-25.87
-20.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.