Spel Semiconductor Ltd Key Ratios

171.1
(1.15%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:39:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.97

-45.22

-25.54

-21.51

Op profit growth

-86.47

-177.14

-16.16

36.78

EBIT growth

-66.69

-640.08

-26.75

3,246.69

Net profit growth

-55.47

5,971.7

-200.83

-107.13

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.61

-36.86

26.17

23.24

EBIT margin

-18.14

-75.17

7.62

7.75

Net profit margin

-24.71

-76.57

-0.69

0.51

RoCE

-6.82

-17.65

2.78

3.69

RoNW

-3.5

-6.41

-0.09

0.09

RoA

-2.32

-4.49

-0.06

0.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0.07

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.45

-6.61

-2.26

-2.3

Book value per share

12.65

14.56

18.85

18.99

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

92.57

P/CEPS

-4.43

-2.02

-4.47

-2.81

P/B

1.2

0.91

0.53

0.34

EV/EBIDTA

144.87

-8.87

5.32

3.72

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

4.1

-17.02

-27.23

57.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

98.8

66.78

58.39

42.78

Inventory days

236.08

481.34

213.69

104.76

Creditor days

-111.16

-98.31

-95.8

-68.38

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.42

6.37

-0.88

-1.04

Net debt / equity

0.37

0.23

0.3

0.33

Net debt / op. profit

-17.12

-1.63

2.14

1.98

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-36.64

-40.54

-12.68

-31.57

Employee costs

-37.42

-53.8

-35.26

-24.8

Other costs

-29.54

-42.52

-25.87

-20.37

