Spel Semiconductor Ltd Summary

Spel Semiconductor Limited (SSL) (earlier known as Spic Electronics and Systems Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Company in Dec.84 and thereafter converted into a Public Company in Mar.86. It was promoted by Southern Petrochemical Industries (SPIC). SSL went public in Aug.88 to part-finance the cost of setting up a sophisticated electronic project for manufacture of computer tapes, diskettes, jumbo rolls and integrated circuits. SPEL is Indias 1st and only semiconductor IC (Integrated Circuit) Assembly & Test facility based in Chennai. The Company added 56 pin and 80 pin ICs. With the increased capacity and additional types; it is in a position to face the demand of ICs types. Apart from this, it provides full turnkey solutions that include Wafer sort, Assembly, Test and Drop-shipment services which help Customers accelerate time-to-revenue for their new products. It offers value added services such as Package Design, Failure Analysis and Full Reliability Test, Test Program Development & Product Characterization. SPEL is equipped with captive generation capability for critical process inputs. It has 200% backup for power redundancy.SPELs packaging capabilities include the Leaded & QFN packages. Being Indias 1st & only OSAT facility, SPELs well-defined package roadmap entails launching further high-end packages. The Company got into a technical collaboration with Computer Resources, US, for a magnetic media project to produce computer tapes and floppy discs. On 1st Nov95, Company was converted into 100% EOU under Electronics Hardware Technology Park Scheme. Through this, it concentrated more on exporting its products to the world.In 2000-01, the Company secured the renewal of Licence to operate as 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU) under the Electronic Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) Scheme for a period upto December 2004. Thereafter, M/s Pericom Semi Conductor, USA qualified the Company for 40, 48 and 80 pin devices. A new 8 pin single in-line IC Pakcage was developed and supplied to a new Customer.The Company incorporated, a wholly owned subsidiary Company in the name and style of SPEL America, Inc in California, USA in 2005. New packages like Thin Dual Leadless Molded Package (TDLMP) and Thin Quad Leadless Molded Package (TQLMP) were introduced in 2007. It incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company during FY 2017-18, in the name and style of SPEL Semiconductor Packaging Limited.