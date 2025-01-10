To the Members of Spice Islands Industries Limited

(Previously known as Spice Islands Apparels Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Spice Islands Industries Limited (Previously known as Spice Islands Apparels Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information(herein referred to as ‘standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("standalone Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs)specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 56 to the financial statements, which indicates that the Companys capital deficiency improved a bit as at March 31, 2024 because of Net profits from its operations during the year. Companys net worth stands at a negative of Rs 29.91 lacs as at 31st March, 2024. As stated in the note, this condition indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. In response to this matter, management continues to strengthen its strategy to expand its market in order for the Company to increase its sales and eventually generate profit. The management has undertaken several cost cutting measures, to cut down the losses and has also ventured into new line of activities. Net losses of the Company manifested a significant decrease from Rs.12.23 lacs in 2023 to a profit of Rs. 31.86 lacs in 2024. Management believes Companys financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern which contemplates the realization of assets and the settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business. In connection with our audit, we have performed audit performance audit procedures to evaluate managements assumptions as to the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Going Concern We have performed the following key procedures: The Company has booked operating gains during the year. However the cumulative retained earnings have become negative due to continuous losses in the past years. Considering the judgement and estimates involved as a part of determination of going concern concept, it is considered to be a key audit matter. 1. We considered whether events or conditions exist that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. 2. Evaluated managements assessment of the Companys ability to continue as a going concern and in doing so considered if the managements assessment includes all relevant information. 3. Evaluated Managements plan for future action including efforts to streamline its process, reduce expenditures, reduce reliance on major customers, disposing off assets, diversification plans.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act; 2013 (‘the Act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (‘ standalone Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if; individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (‘SAs), we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence; and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statement complies with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the companies (accounts) Rules 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer our separate report in " Annexure B" and

g) With respect to other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in auditors report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors), Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would affect its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. During the year there was no amount which required transfer to Investor Education and Protection Fund under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. (a) The management had represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether lend or invest in other persons or entities Identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the division from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the division shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c ) Based on such audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to the notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material miss-statement.

v. (a) The company has not declared any final dividend for the financial year 2022-2023 and interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

(b) The Company has not proposed any final dividend up to the date of our report.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has not used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same was not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

For SACHIN PHADKE & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.133898W) Sd/- (Sachin Phadke) Proprietor Membership No: 117084 UDIN: 24117084BKCXQV8458 Place : Mumbai Date : 28th May, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE ACCOUNTS OF SPICE ISLANDS INDUSTRIES LIMITED (PREVIOUSLY KNOWN AS SPICE ISLANDS APPARELS LIMITED) FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under caption "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024), we report that:

(i) (a) A) The company has maintained reasonable records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation, of Property Plant & Equipment.

B ) The Company has no intangibles assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and Nature of Business. No material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of the immovable properties (other than self-constructed immovable properties and properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in note no 4 to the financial statements, are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause (ii) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital facility in excess of Rs 5.00 crores during the year. As explained to us, the bank did not require the company to file quarterly returns / statements for the year 2023-24. Accordingly reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable.

(iii) The company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting requirements under this clause is not applicable.

(iv) The company has not granted any loans, made investments, given guarantees or security to parties for which provisions of sections 185 or 186 are applicable.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made there under, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act 2013, for any of the products of the company. Thus paragraph 3(vi) of the CARO is not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) During the year, the company was generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues on account of Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax Wealth Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess, employees provident fund, employees state insurance and other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities and as at the last day of the financial year, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these taxes for a period exceeding six months except the delays in depositing Tax deducted at source from various payments made to parties under the provisions of Income Tax Act, 1961.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, Goods and Service tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, duty of excise and value added tax as at 31stMarch, 2024, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) During the year, there were no transactions not recorded by the company in its books of accounts and surrendered and disclosed as income in tax assessments under Income Tax Act (43 of 1961). Accordingly, reporting requirements under the clause is not applicable.

(ix) a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The term loans obtained by the company were applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

Accordingly, requirement to report under this sub-clause is not applicable.

d) The company has not obtained funds on short term basis. Accordingly, requirement to report under this sub-clause is not applicable.

e) The company does not have any subsidiary, joint ventures and associates. Therefore, reporting requirements under sub-clause ix) (e) and (f) are not applicable.

(x) a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As informed to us by the company, no complaints were received by the company from any whistle blower during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause (xii)(a)(b)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the

Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Company is not a part of the multi national group does not have any CIC operating in India.

(xvii) The Company has generated cash profit in the current year, however it has incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year. The amount of cash profit is Rs 10.44/- lacs for financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The amount of cash loss for the immediately preceding financial year is Rs 7.81/- lacs.

(xviii) Erstwhile Statutory Auditors of the company have tendered their resignation during the year w.e.f. 14th August 2023 for reasons which are not pre-judicial to the interests of the company and its shareholders and accordingly necessary compliances in this regards have been followed by the company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 62 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Provisions of section 135 dealing with CSR is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

For SACHIN PHADKE & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.133898W) Sd/- (Sachin Phadke) Proprietor Membership No: 117084 UDIN: 24117084BKCXQV8458 Place : Mumbai Date : 28th May, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

On the financial statements of Spice Islands Industries Limited for the period ended 31 March 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

(Referred to clause (f) of paragraph 2 under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements Section of our report to the members of Spice Islands Apparels Limited of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Spice Islands Apparels Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.