Spice Islands Industries Ltd Share Price

40.11
(-4.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.09
  • Day's High41.09
  • 52 Wk High56.68
  • Prev. Close41.93
  • Day's Low40.11
  • 52 Wk Low 25.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2.72
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Spice Islands Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Spice Islands Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Jul, 2024

arrow

Spice Islands Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Spice Islands Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.49%

Non-Promoter- 37.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Spice Islands Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.6

-4.92

-4.82

-3.53

Net Worth

-0.3

-0.62

-0.52

0.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.6

15.63

28.82

17.72

yoy growth (%)

-57.76

-45.74

62.59

-22.76

Raw materials

-3.96

-8.69

-14.04

-7.18

As % of sales

60.09

55.57

48.74

40.55

Employee costs

-0.68

-2.58

-4.11

-3.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.03

-2.87

-1.26

-1.46

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.39

-0.49

-0.46

Tax paid

0

0.02

-0.04

-0.07

Working capital

-1.68

-6.33

1.14

1.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.76

-45.74

62.59

-22.76

Op profit growth

-35.67

79.3

-13.07

-1,105.61

EBIT growth

-27.51

221.59

-31.82

-348.73

Net profit growth

-25.79

122.79

-14.66

-655.27

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

20.38

14.4

13.36

12.69

21.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.38

14.4

13.36

12.69

21.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.79

0.72

0.31

0.54

0.6

View Annually Results

Spice Islands Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,900.45

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,024.2

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,258

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.9

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,515.9

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Spice Islands Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Shikha Sethia Bhura

Independent Director

Shivanand R Hemmady

Whole-time Director

Sandeep Jamnadas Merchant

Independent Director

Kalpesh Thakorbhai Mistry

Executive Director (Finance)

Faraaz Irfan Chapra

Executive Director (Finance)

Chirag Chandulal Rajapopat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arti Lalwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Spice Islands Industries Ltd

Summary

Spice Islands Apparels was incorporated on 28 Dec.88 as a private limited company and subsequently converted into a public limited company on 6 Oct.94. The company was promoted by Umesh Katre who had earlier experience with Mafatlal Apparels belonging to the Stanrose group. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of knitted and woven garments.During 1989, it started exporting readymade garments mainly to the UK, Japan and the EC countries. The company also expanded its capacity to produce knitted fabrics at its Bhandup plant with an installed capacity of 600 tonnes.During 1996, the company registered itself as a SSI unit and was accorded a status of export house by the Government of India. Thereby company will get an opening for marketing its products in the European Market. During 1996-97, the company has acquired further 293600 Equity Share of Bhupco Alloys Ltd, its Subsidiary Company, therefore holding has been increased from 51% to 99.93%. It has now diversified into manufacturing of T-shirts.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Spice Islands Industries Ltd share price today?

The Spice Islands Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Spice Islands Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spice Islands Industries Ltd is ₹17.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Spice Islands Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Spice Islands Industries Ltd is 0 and -15.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Spice Islands Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spice Islands Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spice Islands Industries Ltd is ₹25.3 and ₹56.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Spice Islands Industries Ltd?

Spice Islands Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.28%, 3 Years at 41.15%, 1 Year at 60.04%, 6 Month at 14.88%, 3 Month at -15.04% and 1 Month at -12.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Spice Islands Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Spice Islands Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.50 %

