Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹41.09
Prev. Close₹41.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.2
Day's High₹41.09
Day's Low₹40.11
52 Week's High₹56.68
52 Week's Low₹25.3
Book Value₹-2.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.3
4.3
4.3
4.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.6
-4.92
-4.82
-3.53
Net Worth
-0.3
-0.62
-0.52
0.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.6
15.63
28.82
17.72
yoy growth (%)
-57.76
-45.74
62.59
-22.76
Raw materials
-3.96
-8.69
-14.04
-7.18
As % of sales
60.09
55.57
48.74
40.55
Employee costs
-0.68
-2.58
-4.11
-3.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.03
-2.87
-1.26
-1.46
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.39
-0.49
-0.46
Tax paid
0
0.02
-0.04
-0.07
Working capital
-1.68
-6.33
1.14
1.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.76
-45.74
62.59
-22.76
Op profit growth
-35.67
79.3
-13.07
-1,105.61
EBIT growth
-27.51
221.59
-31.82
-348.73
Net profit growth
-25.79
122.79
-14.66
-655.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
20.38
14.4
13.36
12.69
21.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.38
14.4
13.36
12.69
21.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.79
0.72
0.31
0.54
0.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,900.45
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,024.2
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,258
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.9
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,515.9
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Shikha Sethia Bhura
Independent Director
Shivanand R Hemmady
Whole-time Director
Sandeep Jamnadas Merchant
Independent Director
Kalpesh Thakorbhai Mistry
Executive Director (Finance)
Faraaz Irfan Chapra
Executive Director (Finance)
Chirag Chandulal Rajapopat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arti Lalwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Spice Islands Industries Ltd
Summary
Spice Islands Apparels was incorporated on 28 Dec.88 as a private limited company and subsequently converted into a public limited company on 6 Oct.94. The company was promoted by Umesh Katre who had earlier experience with Mafatlal Apparels belonging to the Stanrose group. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of knitted and woven garments.During 1989, it started exporting readymade garments mainly to the UK, Japan and the EC countries. The company also expanded its capacity to produce knitted fabrics at its Bhandup plant with an installed capacity of 600 tonnes.During 1996, the company registered itself as a SSI unit and was accorded a status of export house by the Government of India. Thereby company will get an opening for marketing its products in the European Market. During 1996-97, the company has acquired further 293600 Equity Share of Bhupco Alloys Ltd, its Subsidiary Company, therefore holding has been increased from 51% to 99.93%. It has now diversified into manufacturing of T-shirts.
Read More
The Spice Islands Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spice Islands Industries Ltd is ₹17.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Spice Islands Industries Ltd is 0 and -15.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spice Islands Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spice Islands Industries Ltd is ₹25.3 and ₹56.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Spice Islands Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.28%, 3 Years at 41.15%, 1 Year at 60.04%, 6 Month at 14.88%, 3 Month at -15.04% and 1 Month at -12.57%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.