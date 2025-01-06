iifl-logo-icon 1
Spice Islands Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

40.11
(-4.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Spice Islands Industries Ltd

Spice IslandsInd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.03

-2.87

-1.26

-1.46

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.39

-0.49

-0.46

Tax paid

0

0.02

-0.04

-0.07

Working capital

-1.68

-6.33

1.14

1.13

Other operating items

Operating

-4.01

-9.56

-0.66

-0.88

Capital expenditure

-1.45

-0.62

0.49

-2.86

Free cash flow

-5.46

-10.18

-0.17

-3.74

Equity raised

-2.7

7.1

13.66

17.14

Investing

-0.19

-2.52

-0.25

0.08

Financing

1.27

-2.4

2.76

1.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-7.08

-8

15.99

15.4

