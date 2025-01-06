Spice Islands Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.03
-2.87
-1.26
-1.46
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.39
-0.49
-0.46
Tax paid
0
0.02
-0.04
-0.07
Working capital
-1.68
-6.33
1.14
1.13
Other operating items
Operating
-4.01
-9.56
-0.66
-0.88
Capital expenditure
-1.45
-0.62
0.49
-2.86
Free cash flow
-5.46
-10.18
-0.17
-3.74
Equity raised
-2.7
7.1
13.66
17.14
Investing
-0.19
-2.52
-0.25
0.08
Financing
1.27
-2.4
2.76
1.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.08
-8
15.99
15.4
