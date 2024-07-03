Spice Islands Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
|Dec-2006
Gross Sales
12.47
15.03
9.51
8.65
9.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.47
15.03
9.51
8.65
9.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.67
0.88
0.36
0.15
0.38
Total Income
13.14
15.93
9.86
8.81
9.8
Total Expenditure
11.3
12.13
7.59
7.9
10.72
PBIDT
1.84
3.79
2.26
0.89
-0.92
Interest
0.1
0.15
0.01
0.02
0.07
PBDT
1.73
3.64
2.25
0.87
-1
Depreciation
0.23
0.21
0.25
0.25
0.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.36
0.69
0.11
0
0.05
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.13
2.72
1.87
0.58
-1.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.13
2.72
1.87
0.58
-1.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.13
2.72
1.87
0.58
-1.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.65
6.32
4.34
1.37
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.3
4.3
4.3
4.3
4.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
15,83,227
15,82,304
15,84,630
15,55,391
15,15,578
Public Shareholding (%)
36.81
36.79
36.84
36.16
35.25
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.75
25.26
23.86
10.39
-9.77
PBDTM(%)
13.87
24.2
23.65
10.04
-10.62
PATM(%)
9.14
18.08
19.66
6.81
-13.92
