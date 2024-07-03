iifl-logo-icon 1
Spice Islands Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

40.11
(-4.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007Dec-2006

Gross Sales

12.47

15.03

9.51

8.65

9.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.47

15.03

9.51

8.65

9.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.67

0.88

0.36

0.15

0.38

Total Income

13.14

15.93

9.86

8.81

9.8

Total Expenditure

11.3

12.13

7.59

7.9

10.72

PBIDT

1.84

3.79

2.26

0.89

-0.92

Interest

0.1

0.15

0.01

0.02

0.07

PBDT

1.73

3.64

2.25

0.87

-1

Depreciation

0.23

0.21

0.25

0.25

0.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.36

0.69

0.11

0

0.05

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.13

2.72

1.87

0.58

-1.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.13

2.72

1.87

0.58

-1.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.13

2.72

1.87

0.58

-1.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.65

6.32

4.34

1.37

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

15,83,227

15,82,304

15,84,630

15,55,391

15,15,578

Public Shareholding (%)

36.81

36.79

36.84

36.16

35.25

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.75

25.26

23.86

10.39

-9.77

PBDTM(%)

13.87

24.2

23.65

10.04

-10.62

PATM(%)

9.14

18.08

19.66

6.81

-13.92

Spice IslandsInd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Spice Islands Industries Ltd

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

