Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.6
15.63
28.82
17.72
yoy growth (%)
-57.76
-45.74
62.59
-22.76
Raw materials
-3.96
-8.69
-14.04
-7.18
As % of sales
60.09
55.57
48.74
40.55
Employee costs
-0.68
-2.58
-4.11
-3.09
As % of sales
10.41
16.52
14.29
17.43
Other costs
-3.75
-7.17
-12.21
-9.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
56.85
45.87
42.39
52.17
Operating profit
-1.8
-2.8
-1.56
-1.8
OPM
-27.36
-17.96
-5.43
-10.16
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.39
-0.49
-0.46
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.18
-0.42
-0.23
Other income
0.15
0.5
1.22
1.04
Profit before tax
-2.03
-2.87
-1.26
-1.46
Taxes
0
0.02
-0.04
-0.07
Tax rate
0
-1
3.92
5.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.03
-2.84
-1.31
-1.54
Exceptional items
-0.14
-0.08
0
0
Net profit
-2.17
-2.93
-1.31
-1.54
yoy growth (%)
-25.79
122.79
-14.66
-655.27
NPM
-32.98
-18.77
-4.57
-8.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.