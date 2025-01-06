iifl-logo-icon 1
Spice Islands Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.11
(-4.34%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Spice Islands Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.6

15.63

28.82

17.72

yoy growth (%)

-57.76

-45.74

62.59

-22.76

Raw materials

-3.96

-8.69

-14.04

-7.18

As % of sales

60.09

55.57

48.74

40.55

Employee costs

-0.68

-2.58

-4.11

-3.09

As % of sales

10.41

16.52

14.29

17.43

Other costs

-3.75

-7.17

-12.21

-9.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

56.85

45.87

42.39

52.17

Operating profit

-1.8

-2.8

-1.56

-1.8

OPM

-27.36

-17.96

-5.43

-10.16

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.39

-0.49

-0.46

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.18

-0.42

-0.23

Other income

0.15

0.5

1.22

1.04

Profit before tax

-2.03

-2.87

-1.26

-1.46

Taxes

0

0.02

-0.04

-0.07

Tax rate

0

-1

3.92

5.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.03

-2.84

-1.31

-1.54

Exceptional items

-0.14

-0.08

0

0

Net profit

-2.17

-2.93

-1.31

-1.54

yoy growth (%)

-25.79

122.79

-14.66

-655.27

NPM

-32.98

-18.77

-4.57

-8.71

