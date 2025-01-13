Spice Islands Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.3
4.3
4.3
4.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.6
-4.92
-4.82
-3.53
Net Worth
-0.3
-0.62
-0.52
0.77
Minority Interest
Debt
0.63
0.63
0.87
2.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.33
0
0.35
2.78
Fixed Assets
0.21
0.6
0.84
1.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.67
0.67
0.67
0.67
Networking Capital
-0.74
-1.34
-1.31
0.44
Inventories
0
0
0.02
0.11
Inventory Days
6.08
Sundry Debtors
0
0.06
0.77
0.68
Debtor Days
37.58
Other Current Assets
0.22
0.55
1.07
1.9
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.1
-0.25
-0.43
Creditor Days
23.76
Other Current Liabilities
-0.94
-1.85
-2.92
-1.82
Cash
0.18
0.07
0.15
0.43
Total Assets
0.32
3.88
0.35
2.79
