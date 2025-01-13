iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Spice Islands Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

38.22
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:20:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Spice Islands Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.6

-4.92

-4.82

-3.53

Net Worth

-0.3

-0.62

-0.52

0.77

Minority Interest

Debt

0.63

0.63

0.87

2.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.33

0

0.35

2.78

Fixed Assets

0.21

0.6

0.84

1.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.67

0.67

0.67

0.67

Networking Capital

-0.74

-1.34

-1.31

0.44

Inventories

0

0

0.02

0.11

Inventory Days

6.08

Sundry Debtors

0

0.06

0.77

0.68

Debtor Days

37.58

Other Current Assets

0.22

0.55

1.07

1.9

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.1

-0.25

-0.43

Creditor Days

23.76

Other Current Liabilities

-0.94

-1.85

-2.92

-1.82

Cash

0.18

0.07

0.15

0.43

Total Assets

0.32

3.88

0.35

2.79

Spice IslandsInd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Spice Islands Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.