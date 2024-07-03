iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Spice Islands Industries Ltd Company Summary

38.23
(0.03%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Spice Islands Industries Ltd Summary

Spice Islands Apparels was incorporated on 28 Dec.88 as a private limited company and subsequently converted into a public limited company on 6 Oct.94. The company was promoted by Umesh Katre who had earlier experience with Mafatlal Apparels belonging to the Stanrose group. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of knitted and woven garments.During 1989, it started exporting readymade garments mainly to the UK, Japan and the EC countries. The company also expanded its capacity to produce knitted fabrics at its Bhandup plant with an installed capacity of 600 tonnes.During 1996, the company registered itself as a SSI unit and was accorded a status of export house by the Government of India. Thereby company will get an opening for marketing its products in the European Market. During 1996-97, the company has acquired further 293600 Equity Share of Bhupco Alloys Ltd, its Subsidiary Company, therefore holding has been increased from 51% to 99.93%. It has now diversified into manufacturing of T-shirts.

