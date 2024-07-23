AGM 19/08/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Pursuant to Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR REGULATIONS) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024) Proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 19, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024) Voting Results of the 36th Annual General Meeting held on August 19, 2024 along with the Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015, we wish to inform you that the shareholders in their 36th Annual General Meeting have appointed Girirag Bang & Co, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of 5 years from the conclusion of the 36th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)