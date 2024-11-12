Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Spice Islands Industries Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting - Unaudited Financial Results for 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Spice Islands Industries Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting scheduled on Wednesday October 30 2024 for allotment of 1933324 of Convertible Warrants into equity shares to Non- Promoters Category allottees on a Preferential Basis. Allotment of 1933324 Convertible Warrants into Equity Shares for Rs. 45/- per Warrants (Including premium of Rs. 35 per Warrants) on Preferential Basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Spice Islands Industries Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To consider a proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/convertible warrants and or/any other instruments through preferential issue subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company in the upcoming AGM and such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required in this regard. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Pursuant to Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR REGULATIONS) Outcome of the Board Meeting dated July 23, 2024 under Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Company has informed the exchange regarding the appointment of Mr. Kalpesh Thakorbhai Mistry as Additional Non-executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. July 03, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

SPICE ISLANDS APPARELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled on Tuesday May 28 2024 at 3.30 p.m. inter-alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting for the Financials Results for the 4th Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 Audited Financials Results for the 4th Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

SPICE ISLANDS APPARELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday 10th Day of April 2024 at 3.30 pm pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company Change in Management of the Company Resignation of CFO W.E.F April 01, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.04.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024