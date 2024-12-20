TO THE MEMBERS OF SPS FINQUEST LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SPS Finquest Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matter is the matter that, in our professional judgment, was of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. The matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on the matter. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Impairment of loans Principal audit procedures performed Recognition and measurement of impairment of loans and advances involve significant management judgement. Our audit procedures included: Under Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments, allowance for loan losses is determined using expected credit loss (ECL) model. The Companys impairment allowance is derived from estimates including the historical default and loss ratios. Management exercises judgement in determining the quantum of loss based on a range of factors. ? Evaluation of the appropriateness of the impairment principles used by management based on the requirements of Ind AS 109, our business understanding and industry practice. The most significant areas are: ? Assessing the design and implementation of key internal financial controls over loan impairment process used to calculate the impairment charge. - Segmentation of loan book ? Understanding managements revised processes, systems and controls implemented in relation to impairment allowance process - Determination of exposure at default ? Evaluating managements controls over collation of relevant information used for determining estimates for management overlays. - Loan staging criteria ? Testing the controls over ‘Governance Framework in line with the RBI guidance. - Calculation of probability of default / Loss given default ? Testing of review controls over measurement of impairment allowances and disclosures in financial statements. - Consideration of probability weighted scenarios and forward looking macro- economic factors ? Test of details over calculation of impairment allowance for assessing the completeness, accuracy and relevance of data. - Complexity of disclosures ? Model calculations testing through reperformance where possible There are many data inputs required by the ECL model. This increases the risk of completeness and accuracy of the data that has been used to create assumptions in the model. In some cases, data is unavailable and reasonable alternatives have been applied to allow calculations to be performed. ? The appropriateness of managements judgments was also independently reconsidered in respect of calculation methodologies, segmentation, economic factors, the period of historical loss rates used and the valuation of recovery assets and collateral.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

? The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Directors Report

(the "Reports") but does not include financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

? Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

? In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

? When we read the Other Information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 (Revised) ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197 (16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations as at year-end which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at the year-end for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Refer note 33 to the financial statements.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. Since the company has not declared any dividend in the previous years.

Accordingly, reporting under said clause is not applicable to the company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Shah & Savla LLP For MAKK & Co Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants FRN :109364W/W100143 FRN:117246W CA Miral H. Nagda CA Mukesh Maheshwari Partner Partner Membership No.: 108135 Membership No.: 049818 UDIN: 24108135BKEZUL7983 UDIN: 24049818BKBNSV5765 Place: Mumbai Place: Mumbai Date: 28th May, 2024 Date: May 28, 2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section

3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SPS Finquest Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For Shah & Savla LLP For MAKK & Co Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants FRN :109364W/W100143 FRN:117246W CA Miral H. Nagda CA Mukesh Maheshwari Partner Partner Membership No.: 108135 Membership No.: 049818 UDIN: 24108135BKEZUL7983 UDIN: 24049818BKBNSV5765 Place: Mumbai Place: Mumbai Date : 28th May, 2024 Date : May 28, 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of accounts and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of Property, Plant and Equipment & Intangible Assets.

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details of Property, Plant and Equipment. The Company has maintained proper records showing particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of verification of Property, Plant and Equipment, so as to cover all the items once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) The Company does not have any immovable properties and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment including Right of Use Assets and intangible assets during the year. e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from financial institution on the basis of security of Current Assets of the Company. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) During the year, the Company has made investments in and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. The Company has not provided guarantee or security to any other entity during the year. With respect to such investments, loans and advances and guarantee provided:

a) The Companys principal business is to give loans, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the loans and advances in the nature of loans, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans (together referred to as "loan assets"), the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Note B.9 (a) to the Financial Statements explains the Companys accounting policy relating to impairment of financial assets which include loans assets. In accordance with that policy, loan assets with balances as at March 31, 2024, aggregating Nil were categorised as credit impaired ("Stage 3") and Nil were categorised as those where the credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition ("Stage 2"). Disclosures in respect of such loans have been provided in Note 3 to the Financial Statements. Additionally, out of loans and advances in the nature of loans with balances as at the year-end aggregating 5798.99 lakhs, where credit risk has not significantly increased since initial recognition (categorised as "Stage 1"), overdues in the repayment interest and/or principal aggregating Nil were also identified. In all other cases, the repayment of principal and interest is regular. Having regard to the nature of the Companys business and the volume of information involved, it is not practicable to provide an itemised list of loan assets where delinquencies in the repayment of principal and interest have been identified.

d) The total amount overdue for more than ninety days, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, as at the year-end is Nil. Basis information and explanation provided to us by the Management, reasonable steps are being taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest as stated in the applicable Regulations and Loan agreements.

e) The Companys principal business is to give loans, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has granted loans or advances during the year in loans which are repayable on demand. However, the Company has not granted loans or advances without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Details of loans repayable on demand are as below.

a) Aggregate amount of loans repayable on demand outstanding as at March 31, 2024 - Rs. 5,798.99 lakhs b) % of above loans amounts mentioned in (a) above to the total gross loans outstanding - 100.00%

c) Aggregate amount of loans granted to promoters (included in (a) above) - Rs. Nil d) Aggregate amount of loans to related parties (included in (a) above) - Rs. Nil

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, there are no loans, investments or guarantees and security given in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable hence reporting under paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) In our opinion, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the services rendered by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues: a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax (GST), Provident Fund, Employees State

Insurance, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities. S FINQUEST LIMITED 28th Annual Report

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident Fund, Employees State

Insurance, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues which were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have dues which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax Demand Rs. 83.45 FY 2012-2013 CIT (A) (Lakhs) (AY 2013-14) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand Rs. 78.33 FY 2014-2015 CIT (A) (Lakhs) (AY 2015-16) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand Rs. 856.99 *FY 2016-2017 CIT (A) Lakhs (AY 2017-18)

*Outcome of the above assessment was decided in favour of the Company after the year end but before the date of signing of this Report.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of borrowings

: a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year, hence clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the maturity profile of financial assets and financial liabilities provided in Note 30 to the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company

. e) The Company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable. f) The Company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report. c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto March 31, 2024.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and such registration has been obtained by the Company. Hence, reporting under clauses 3(xvi) b and c of the Order is not applicable. As per information provided to us during the course of audit, the Company does not have any Core Investment Company as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India (the ‘RBI) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the year, there has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, Asset Liability Maturity (ALM) pattern, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act or special account in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have subsidiary, associate and joint venture. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.