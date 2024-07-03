iifl-logo-icon 1
SPS Finquest Ltd Share Price

178.75
(-1.97%)
Dec 20, 2024|12:00:00 AM

SPS Finquest Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

178.75

Prev. Close

182.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

178.75

Day's Low

178.75

52 Week's High

209.8

52 Week's Low

57.1

Book Value

62.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

181.21

P/E

0

EPS

0.3

Divi. Yield

0

SPS Finquest Ltd Corporate Action

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

SPS Finquest Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SPS Finquest Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.96%

Non-Promoter- 4.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 4.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SPS Finquest Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.14

10.14

10.14

4.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.12

46.82

45.45

29.35

Net Worth

60.26

56.96

55.59

33.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

7.48

2.34

-10.99

-3.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

SPS Finquest Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SPS Finquest Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Girish T Jajoo

Chairman

Sandeep P Shah

Independent Director

Priyesh Jhaveri

Independent Director

Ankita M Shah

Independent Director

Payal N Shah

Company Secretary

Sarita Hitesh Jotaniya

Additional Director

Hema M. Shah

Independent Director

Kirit B Shah

Additional Director

Alpa Vinesh Shah

Independent Director

Premal Nitin Shroff

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SPS Finquest Ltd

Summary

SPS Finquest Limited was originally incorporated, on March 12,1996 as Ceenik Holding Pvt Ltd. The Company name was changed to SPS Finquest Pvt Ltd . A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to such change of name was issued vide certificate dated July 16, 2010. The Company got converted into a public limited company and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to SPS Finquest Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation reflecting the new name was issued on April 5, 2013. The Company is promoted by Mr. Sandeep Pramod Shah and family. The Company is in financing business including IPO, Trade Funding, Loan against Stocks and Securities. It is a NBFC registered with RBI to carry on NBFC Activities effective from 4 September 1998. It also provides finance for investment in primary market issues and mutual fund schemes. It caters to various categories of clients, namely Retail, NHI, HUFs and Corporate entities. The Company, is part of Mumbai based diversified SPS Group having business operations in fields of Stock Broking, Depository Participant, Mutual Fund distribution, Portfolio Management (PMS), Insurance Repository Services and Insurance Broking. It provides its shareholders with opportunity to participate in a diverse portfolio of investments and gain access to a defined investment process and the investment experience of the management team.
