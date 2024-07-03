SectorFinance
Open₹178.75
Prev. Close₹182.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹178.75
Day's Low₹178.75
52 Week's High₹209.8
52 Week's Low₹57.1
Book Value₹62.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)181.21
P/E0
EPS0.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.14
10.14
10.14
4.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.12
46.82
45.45
29.35
Net Worth
60.26
56.96
55.59
33.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
7.48
2.34
-10.99
-3.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Girish T Jajoo
Chairman
Sandeep P Shah
Independent Director
Priyesh Jhaveri
Independent Director
Ankita M Shah
Independent Director
Payal N Shah
Company Secretary
Sarita Hitesh Jotaniya
Additional Director
Hema M. Shah
Independent Director
Kirit B Shah
Additional Director
Alpa Vinesh Shah
Independent Director
Premal Nitin Shroff
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SPS Finquest Ltd
Summary
SPS Finquest Limited was originally incorporated, on March 12,1996 as Ceenik Holding Pvt Ltd. The Company name was changed to SPS Finquest Pvt Ltd . A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to such change of name was issued vide certificate dated July 16, 2010. The Company got converted into a public limited company and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to SPS Finquest Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation reflecting the new name was issued on April 5, 2013. The Company is promoted by Mr. Sandeep Pramod Shah and family. The Company is in financing business including IPO, Trade Funding, Loan against Stocks and Securities. It is a NBFC registered with RBI to carry on NBFC Activities effective from 4 September 1998. It also provides finance for investment in primary market issues and mutual fund schemes. It caters to various categories of clients, namely Retail, NHI, HUFs and Corporate entities. The Company, is part of Mumbai based diversified SPS Group having business operations in fields of Stock Broking, Depository Participant, Mutual Fund distribution, Portfolio Management (PMS), Insurance Repository Services and Insurance Broking. It provides its shareholders with opportunity to participate in a diverse portfolio of investments and gain access to a defined investment process and the investment experience of the management team.
