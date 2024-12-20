SPS Finquest Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
7.48
2.34
-10.99
-3.09
Other operating items
Operating
7.48
2.34
-10.99
-3.09
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
0.2
0
Free cash flow
7.49
2.35
-10.79
-3.09
Equity raised
51
51.65
59.91
55.22
Investing
-24.39
22.17
5.89
8.68
Financing
70.45
53.02
10.31
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
104.55
129.19
65.32
60.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.