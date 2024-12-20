iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SPS Finquest Ltd Balance Sheet

178.75
(-1.97%)
Dec 20, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SPS Finquest Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.14

10.14

10.14

4.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.12

46.82

45.45

29.35

Net Worth

60.26

56.96

55.59

33.86

Minority Interest

Debt

8.51

25.1

29.71

27.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.16

3.39

1.88

0

Total Liabilities

68.93

85.45

87.18

61.6

Fixed Assets

0.11

0.15

0.2

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.69

56.11

31.51

17.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.34

Networking Capital

7.02

2.2

4.29

18.14

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

7.23

3.11

4.4

22.3

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.04

-0.01

-0.04

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.15

-0.87

-0.1

-4.12

Cash

0.35

3

13.7

0.38

Total Assets

11.17

61.46

49.7

36.37

SPS Finquest : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SPS Finquest Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.