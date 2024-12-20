SPS Finquest Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.14
10.14
10.14
4.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.12
46.82
45.45
29.35
Net Worth
60.26
56.96
55.59
33.86
Minority Interest
Debt
8.51
25.1
29.71
27.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.16
3.39
1.88
0
Total Liabilities
68.93
85.45
87.18
61.6
Fixed Assets
0.11
0.15
0.2
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.69
56.11
31.51
17.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.34
Networking Capital
7.02
2.2
4.29
18.14
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
7.23
3.11
4.4
22.3
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.04
-0.01
-0.04
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.15
-0.87
-0.1
-4.12
Cash
0.35
3
13.7
0.38
Total Assets
11.17
61.46
49.7
36.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.