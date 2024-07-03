SPS Finquest Ltd Summary

SPS Finquest Limited was originally incorporated, on March 12,1996 as Ceenik Holding Pvt Ltd. The Company name was changed to SPS Finquest Pvt Ltd . A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to such change of name was issued vide certificate dated July 16, 2010. The Company got converted into a public limited company and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to SPS Finquest Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation reflecting the new name was issued on April 5, 2013. The Company is promoted by Mr. Sandeep Pramod Shah and family. The Company is in financing business including IPO, Trade Funding, Loan against Stocks and Securities. It is a NBFC registered with RBI to carry on NBFC Activities effective from 4 September 1998. It also provides finance for investment in primary market issues and mutual fund schemes. It caters to various categories of clients, namely Retail, NHI, HUFs and Corporate entities. The Company, is part of Mumbai based diversified SPS Group having business operations in fields of Stock Broking, Depository Participant, Mutual Fund distribution, Portfolio Management (PMS), Insurance Repository Services and Insurance Broking. It provides its shareholders with opportunity to participate in a diverse portfolio of investments and gain access to a defined investment process and the investment experience of the management team.