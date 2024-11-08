|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|SPS Finquest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday08th November2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the unaudited financial result of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September2024. As required under the SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 8th November 2024, has considered and approved the unaudited financial results for second quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|SPS Finquest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday 07th August 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the unaudited financial result of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Kindly take the same on your records & acknowledge the receipt. As required under SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, 07/08/2024, has considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024. A copy of each of standalone un audited financial results of the Company along with copy of Limited Review Report, issued by the Statutory Auditors, are enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|SPS Finquest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to take on record Audited Financial Results for Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024. As required under SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015, We hereby inform you that the Board of Director of the Company in its meeting held today 28/05/2024 has considered and approved the Audited Financial results for quarter and year ended period ended on 31/03/2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Apr 2024
|27 Apr 2024
|In accordance with Reg. 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today, 27th April, 2024 has subject to approval of the shareholders decided to appoint M/s MAKK & Co., Chartered Accountants (formally known as R. Jaitlia & Co.) as joint Statutory Auditors.
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|20 Jan 2024
|SPS Finquest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject & in continuation to (i) the Initial Public Announcement dated 19/01/2024. In furtherance of the above & in terms of Reg 29 of the Listing Regulations & applicable provisions under the Delisting Regulations we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on 31/01/2024 in order to consider inter alia the following agendas: a) take on record & consider the due diligence report to be prepared and submitted by the Company Secretary appointed to carry out the due diligence in accordance with Reg 10(2)10(3)10(5); b)consider and take a decision on the Delisting Proposal after discussing and taking into account various factors and the Company Secretarys due diligence report; c)to certify as per the requirements of Reg 10(4) of the SEBI Delisting Reg; & d)consider other matters incidental thereto or required in terms of the Delisting Reg including seeking shareholders approval as may be required. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today 31/01/2024 has approved the proposal of delisting of equity shares of the Company from BSE Ltd. subject to approval of shareholders being sought through postal ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)
